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TWD: Dead City, The Pitt/Star Trek, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AHS 13, Sex Criminals, KPop Demon Hunters, Criminal, The Pitt/Star Trek, The Walking Dead: Dead City & more!

Article Summary Star Trek leads the Daily Dispatch with Strange New Worlds updates, a Star Trek 60 WGF tribute, and a TAS marathon.

The Walking Dead: Dead City gets a double hit with new Genesis images and Hourglass preview teases from AMC.

American Horror Story 13, Sex Criminals, Criminal, and KPop Demon Hunters drive the day’s biggest TV updates.

Also on deck: Smiling Friends, SVU’s Mariska Hargitay, One Piece, Daredevil, Howard Stern, and more TV news.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smiling Friends, AHS 13, Sex Criminals, KPop Demon Hunters, Criminal, Mariska Hargitay, The Pitt/Star Trek, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, One Piece, The Howard Stern Show, Daredevil, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 1st, 2026:

CIA: Tom Ellis Explains Why Colin Glass Went From American to British

Smiling Friends: It's Charlie & Pim's Final Job (At Least For Now)

American Horror Story: 13 Eps. 4-6 Overviews; New AHS 13 Key Art

Sex Criminals EP Welcomes Directors Zetna Fuentes & Andrew Ahn

Kelly Clarkson Goes KPop Demon Hunters for Finale With "Golden" Cover

Criminal: No, Sean Phillips Can't Tell You When The Series Comes Out

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E04: The Gang Goes Jamiroquai

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E10 Preview: A Mystery Across Time

Law & Order: SVU Star Mariska Hargitay Bringing "DUN-DUN" to Emmys

The Pitt Cast, Nathan Fillion & More Honor Star Trek 60 at WGF Event

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E07 "Hourglass" Images: Back to Reality

AMC Releases The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E06: "Genesis" Images

MeTV Toons Beaming Down Star Trek: TAS Marathon for 60th Anniversary

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E07 Image Gallery, Trailer Released

One Piece S03 "Battle of Alabasta": Xolo Maridueña Talks Ace & More

The Howard Stern Show Hitting HBO Max Weekly Beginning in September

Daredevil Showrunner: Woll's Karen Page Audition Was "One of the Best"

Lanterns, Peacemaker, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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