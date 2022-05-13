Twisted Metal: Stephanie Beatriz Joins Peacock Series Adaptation

Some major casting news today from showrunner, writer & EP Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is joining Anthony Mackie (Captain America 4) on Peacock's live-action action-comedy adaptation of the video game Twisted Metal. Mackie's John Doe is a smart ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much-needed supplies from one post-apocalyptic settlement to another. With no memory of his family or past, John's only goal is survival, until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true. Beatriz's Quiet is a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn't stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet's wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe.

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Stemming from writer & showrunner Smith, Twisted Metal is executive produced by Smith, Mackie, director Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip), Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Arnett & Forman, Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions; and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce.