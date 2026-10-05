Posted in: Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal: Why Not Spend the Halloween Season with Sweet Tooth?

From the world of Peacock's Twisted Metal, here's the first edition of Sweet Tooth's (Joe Seanoa & Will Arnett) new month-long YouTube series.

After getting some big-time casting news earlier this summer (more on that in a minute), Peacock and Showrunner David Reed's live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal, starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, and Will Arnett, has something very cool lined up for the Halloween season. Any guesses as to who it might involve? That's right, Sweet Tooth (Arnett & Seanoa) is taking advantage of his newly discovered popularity by offering his fans a limited series on YouTube. Set to drop weekly throughout the month, we've got the first installment waiting for you below: Sweet Tooth Presents: Welcome 2 My Channel.

Earlier this summer, we learned that Emmy Award winner Mark Hamill has joined the cast in the recurring character Pope Charlie Kane, the leader of the Eastern Sovereignty and Sweet Tooth's (Joe Seanoa/Will Arnett) estranged father. "For Mark Hamill to come into this world with us is amazing. He's someone I've admired for a long time – a true legend who's influenced generations of actors. Being able to now call him a castmate is an incredible honor, and we're excited to see what he brings to the world of 'Twisted Metal,'" shared Mackie in a statement.

Here's the announcement video that was released on social media back in November 2025, sharing the good news about the third season green light:

Peacock's Twisted Metal is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The streaming series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, and Will Arnett. Reed will executive produce the series alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Ave) also executive produce with Anthony Mackie (Make It Gravy Productions), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment's Studio Business.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!