Posted in: CBS, Pluto TV, TV | Tagged: Two And A Half Men

Two and a Half Men Set to Make AVOD Debut After New Pluto TV Deal

Two and a Half Men is among a slew of Warner Bros. shows (including Veronica Mars, The Jamie Foxx Show, and more) set to debut on Pluto TV.

Article Summary Two and a Half Men will stream free on Pluto TV for the first time, bringing all 12 seasons and 262 episodes to AVOD.

The Warner Bros. TV and Pluto TV deal also adds Veronica Mars, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, and The Wayans Bros.

Two and a Half Men begins November 20, while Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, and The Wayans Bros. arrive November 15.

Pluto TV calls Two and a Half Men a major free-streaming win, banking on one of the era’s biggest sitcom hits.

Warner Bros. TV and Pluto TV closed a deal to make Two and a Half Men available on the AVOD platform for the first time, which sees the misadventures of Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, and Angus T. Jones' Charlie, Alan, and Jake, and later Ashton Kutcher's Walden Schmidt, through all 12 seasons that ran from 2003 to 2015 on CBS. Also part of the deal (via Variety) are Veronica Mars, The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin, and The Wayans Brothers, each with runs on UPN, The WB, or Fox.

Two and a Half Men Joins Warner Bros. TV Programming for Pluto TV

"Having 'Two and a Half Men' on free streaming for the first time is a big moment for us," said Pluto TV senior VP, content partners and programming, Will Gurman, in a statement. "It is one of the most-watched sitcoms of its era, and it anchors a slate of proven hits our viewers already know and rewatch, from 'The Jamie Foxx Show' to 'Veronica Mars.' Free streaming is expanding faster than any other part of the market, and a curated library like this is what makes Pluto TV a destination. We're very happy with how the strategy is working."

Two and a Half Men will feature all 262 episodes starting November 20th; The Jamie Foxx Show will feature all five seasons and 100 episodes starting on November 15th. Martin will also debut the same day with its five seasons and 100 episodes, as will The Wayans Bros with its five seasons and 101 episodes. Veronica Mars will feature its three seasons and 64 episodes on November 20th.

Two and a Half Men stars Sheen as Charlie, who takes in his brother, Alan, and nephew, Jake, into his mansion as Charlie tries to help his brother get back on the dating horse after his divorce from his wife. The Chuck Lorre series was one of CBS's biggest hits of the time, despite Sheen's drug-fueled meltdown that got him fired from the show and replaced with Kutcher's Walden in season 9. Sheen, having since apologized, and Lorre eventually made up to the point where the latter played a recurring role in the latter's HBO Max sports comedy Bookie, which saw him reunited with Jones, playing fictionalized versions of themselves at a poker game.

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