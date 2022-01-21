Two Sentence Horror Stories S03E04 First-Look Had Us At "Evil Dolls"

Fans that have contracted a "Fright Fever" can get the cure on The CW this Sunday for the next episode of Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 and thanks to the network, Bleeding Cool is happy to share an exclusive first-look preview for this Sunday's episode "Teatime." You may recall that the horror anthology began when the short tales of terror premiered online in 2017, and then it moved to The CW shortly after for a full season and a "haunted house" to call home. The show explores the primal fears within and often the social fears that come along with that but always adds its own unique twist.

Taking apart and dissecting the horrific parts of society in creative and terrifying ways, Two Sentence Horror Stories has made a name for itself by taking the genre to network television and redefining the anthology in every episode, not just every season. Babysitter Sam, played by Christina Orjalo (Astrid and Lily Save the World, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals), soon realizes that Annabelle has nothing on Angela's, played by Sophia Reid-Gantzert (Scaredy Cats, 8 Bit Christmas), doll collection. Dig this exclusive sneak peek and episode breakdown of "Teatime" from our good friends over at The CW… if you dare:

Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Teatime": OF ALL MY TOYS, I LOVE THIS DOLL THE BEST… – A babysitter's latest gig takes a sinister turn when she discovers the controlling little girl has a collection of evil dolls. Christina Orjalo, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Matthew James Dowden, Paula Lindberg and Rami Kahlon star. Kailey & Sam Spears directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos.

This bone-chilling episode of Two Sentence Horror Stories, "Teatime" airs this Sunday night, on The CW, at 9:30 ET

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Two Sentence Horror Stories | S3 | Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWcns0_Y5wQ)

Inspired by online microfiction, TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is a critically acclaimed psychological horror anthology series featuring a different sub-genre of horror in each episode. Designed to subvert classic horror tropes by centering on everyday people and diverse, intersectional perspectives, the half-hour series taps into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social and cultural issues that exist within our modern society. Created by Vera Miao, TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is from award-winning studio Stage 13. Season three was executive produced by Miao, Lisa Morales ("Queen Sugar," "Shameless"), and Liz Levine ("Story of A Girl," "Toad Road").