Posted in: HBO, Max, TV, TV | Tagged: Bill Maher, Dolly Parton, opinion

U.S. Taking Time Out to Remember Dolly Parton Seems to Bug Bill Maher

HBO's Real Time host Bill Maher's reaction/"joke" about the world mourning the loss of Dolly Parton had a very Trump-like vibe to it.

Here's what you need to know about HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher host, Bill Maher. When he got into that public pissy-fit fight with Trump earlier this summer over whether Maher would receive the 27th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, set to take place at the Kennedy Center (that's a whole other story), we don't seem to remember Maher having a problem with being in the headlines with his "frenemy" instead of the dozens of other real issues facing the nation. And yet, if the world takes a moment to pause and honor the life of global icon and humanitarian Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author, who passed away this week, it was apparently time for a little judgmental snark. Because who better to pass judgment on what the hot-button issues of the day are than the guy who devoted an entire hour-long episode of his podcast to that "Hawk Tuah" person, right?

After offering his take on the big issues of the day, Maher turned his attention to "The Queen." Now, maybe it's just us, but Maher's comment/joke was a perfect example of why we will never buy into the idea that Maher and Trump are enemies. They have too much in common, especially when it comes to egos – and especially when it comes to them always wanting to make the topic about them. "All this was going on, and all America could really talk about this week was how sad it is we lost Dolly Parton," Maher quipped, before following it up with what we're assuming was a joke that was so hacky, it hurt. "Everybody around the country, even around the world – London, they're doing things, the Santa Monica ferris wheel is lit up with hearts, the Empire State Building was put up in pink. The Sphere in Las Vegas added a nipple." We're not sure what the response to that should be: a long and stretched-out rimshot or a slow, decelerating slide whistle – let us know in the comments below!

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