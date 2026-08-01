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UEFA Has Message for FIFA President Gianni Infantino: You Gotta Go

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his team are getting a big no-confidence vote from UEFA (Union of European Football Associations).

Article Summary UEFA says FIFA president Gianni Infantino has lost its confidence after the failed plan to sell a stake in FIFA.

Europe’s 55 football associations blasted FIFA over secretive, fast-tracked talks and a lack of promised transparency.

UEFA argues FIFA should use its $5 billion-plus reserves to grow football instead of turning World Cup assets private.

After FIFA withdrew the proposal, UEFA vowed to work with global partners on reforms and rebuilding trust in FIFA.

If FIFA president Gianni Infantino thought that shutting down his plan to sell a roughly 20% stake in FIFA to private investors was going to be enough to bring peace, love, and understanding to the world of soccer, UEFA's (Union of European Football Associations) 55 member associations aren't buying it. "We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account," the governing body wrote in an official statement, which goes on to call out Infantino for his lack of promised transparency and for not using FIFA's financial reserves to benefit the game.

"It is right that, in the coming days and weeks, UEFA will work with its associations and in close cooperation with other confederations to reflect on how this happened and devise a plan to make sure that it cannot occur again. That review should be thorough and fundamental. No option should be off the table. The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family," the statement continued, making it clear that Infantino and his team have a no-confidence vote from UEFA's members.

Here's a look at the full official statement from UEFA from earlier today:

UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to withdraw its plan to sell a stake in its competitions – including the World Cup – into private hands. The proposal was unanimously rejected by UEFA's national associations and by many other federations and confederations of all sizes around the world, whose job it is to protect football. UEFA thanks all the fans, leagues, clubs, players, individuals, associations and confederations that opposed the scheme, alongside the many Prime Ministers, Heads of State and commentators who have demonstrated to the FIFA President that football is not for sale. We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account. It is right that, in the coming days and weeks, UEFA will work with its associations and in close cooperation with other confederations to reflect on how this happened and devise a plan to make sure that it cannot occur again. That review should be thorough and fundamental. No option should be off the table. The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family. When Gianni Infantino asked for the trust and the votes of FIFA's Member Associations to elect him as their President in 2016, he said, "Of course we have to be transparent. I have been this in the last 15 years of my life in UEFA. You will have to play a part every day in the life of FIFA," before telling the assembled stakeholders, "The money of FIFA is your money. It's not the money of the FIFA President. It's your money. You are the national associations and the money of FIFA has to serve for the development of football and not for anything else." On both these promises, he has failed to deliver. The shabby, back room, opaque deal he hatched and tried to force through was anything but transparent. And with reserves standing at over $5bn, he has also failed to use associations' money for the benefit of the game. UEFA will begin work immediately with partners and stakeholders all over the world and right across the game to propose a new way of distributing resources through the existing FIFA Forward programme. We must start to use some of that money that is sat idle in FIFA's bank account to deliver the kick start that the grassroots and the wider game need in each of the 211 countries of FIFA. But we don't need to sell off the family silver to pay for it. This is a victory for the whole game. But it must not be the end of the story. The proposal has gone. The task of rebuilding trust in FIFA has only just begun.

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