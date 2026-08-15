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VisionQuest, Ahsoka, The Rookie: North & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ahsoka, VisionQuest, Percy Jackson, TWD: Dead City, Mister Miracle, The Rookie: North, Lanterns, and more!

Article Summary Ahsoka leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with a Season 2 teaser trailer, new images, and a January 2027 premiere update.

Star Wars fans also get more Ahsoka coverage from Disney's D23 setup, making this roundup a must-read for the latest reveals.

Beyond Ahsoka, VisionQuest, Percy Jackson, Kingdom Hearts, and The Walking Dead: Dead City headline the TV news lineup.

The Daily Dispatch also spotlights The Rookie: North, Lanterns, Reacher, South Park, OMITB, and more streaming updates.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ahsoka, VisionQuest, Kingdom Hearts, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TWD: Dead City, OMITB, Mister Miracle, Law & Order: SVU, The Rookie: North, Lanterns, Reacher, South Park, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 15th, 2026:

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 Teaser Trailer, Images & More Released

VisionQuest Official Trailer: The Final Vision Arrives This October

Kingdom Hearts: The Series: D23 Shocks Fans with Disney+ Series Reveal

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released at D23

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 Set for January 2027 Premiere

D23: Disney Entertainment Showcase Liveblog

Sid & Zoey: YA Gothic Romance Gets Series Order From Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia S01E09: A Common Foe

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E01: Charlie's Song Says It All

Elsbeth: Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce Check In From Season 4 Filming

The Walking Dead: Dead City, S03E04: "Found/Lost" Trailer Released

Only Murders in the Building Being Renamed for Season 6 London Trip?

Scrubs: Keyla Monterroso Mejia Joins Season 2 as Recurring Guest Star

Ahsoka Season 2: Bleeding Cool Checks Out Disney's D23 Setup (VIDEO)

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: HBO Max Renews Spinoff for Season 2

Check Out Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Balloon Making Its D23 Debut

Mister Miracle Will Have F-Bombs for Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Too

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Official Trailer: Rebuilding a Bond

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E02 Images: A Mummers Memorial

Law & Order: SVU Star/EP Mariska Hargitay Drops Jalen Brunson Tease

The Rookie: North Star Jay Ellis Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video Tour

Lanterns: Ulrich Thomsen on Sinestro/Hal Jordan Backstory Importance

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04 Clip: Negan Has a Way With Words

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Checks In From Snowy-Summer Season 5 Filming

South Park Creators Get Great Bill Hader Intro During TV Academy HOF

The Last of Us: Matthew McConaughey Felt Joel Role "Wasn't for Me"

Heated Rivalry, AHS 13, Power Rangers & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Wars: Starfighter – IMAX CEO Praises The Film

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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