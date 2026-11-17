Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: VisionQuest, WandaVision

VisionQuest: Bettany on Series Needing to Focus on Vision, Not Wanda

VisionQuest star Paul Bettany reveals a conversation he had with Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige about why the series worked as a standalone.

Article Summary Paul Bettany says Kevin Feige pushed VisionQuest to focus on Vision, not a Wanda return, so the series could stand alone.

VisionQuest follows Vision’s fractured identity after WandaVision as he tries to rebuild his life and uncover who he is.

Bettany reveals Marvel weighed a bigger WandaVision reunion, but decided it would shift VisionQuest back toward Wanda.

While VisionQuest hints at Wanda’s future after its credits scene, Bettany says any reunion depends on Marvel’s next move.

When Vision (Paul Bettany) left off to begin VisionQuest, we find the beloved Marvel synthezoid a bit broken between the life he's trying to build for himself in Edinburgh, Scotland, and the identity crisis he found himself in when his original body, destroyed by Thanos (Josh Brolin), had its memories restored thanks to Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) conjured incarnation, but lacking the context of the emotions behind them. With her and her alter ego buried in the ruins of Wundagore at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), it's up to Vision, along with the work of his AI companions, to get to the bottom of why he's being pursued by another synthezoid (T'Nia Miller). Bettany spoke to Playlist about how we could have secured a potential WandaVision reunion beyond the post-credits scene that will lead into the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday (2026), and why that opportunity was passed on.

VisionQuest on Why the Series Dropped Olsen's Involvement to Focus More on Vision as a Standalone Series, Rather Than Looking Back

"There were questions about it, whether that should happen, whether it opened up too much for the MCU, whether they wanted to do it later. I don't know," Bettany told The Playlist. "But I remember having this conversation with [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige], and he said, 'You and Terry have done such a great job at making me care about Vision. I really don't think you should distract from that by giving the audience that at the end of the [show]. It will just fundamentally all become about 'WandaVision' again, and this should and can stand on its own.' And I think he was right." Assisting Vision are AI's F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Orla Brady), E.D.I.T.H. (Emily Hempshire), J.A.R.V.I.S. (James D'Arcy), D.U.M.E. (Henry Lewis), U (Jonathan Sayer), and Ultron (James Spader). On the human side, he has his "son," Tommy Maximoff/Thomas Shepard (Ruaridh Mollica). If that doesn't complicate things, hunting Vision is Paul Denning/Paladin (Todd Stashwick), who has his own versatile tech and arsenal to try to take him down.

During the end credits scene, we see Dr. Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) revive Wanda from the rubble, but whether we'll see Wanda and Vision reunited, Bettany said, "Gosh, I would love for that to be. I don't know. I mean, at the moment, it doesn't feel that way, but I've died so many times in this show, so you never actually know, and my experience of Hollywood tells me if something's a big enough hit, people want to continue with that. So I mean, I guess we'll see. And whether Vision continues at all is sadly a decision that is made further up the food chain than I sit." VisionQuest is available on Disney+.

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