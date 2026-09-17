Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: VisionQuest

VisionQuest Character Profile Key Art Includes Artistic Ultron & More

Check out character key art for Marvel Television and Showrunner Terry Matalas' Paul Bettany-starring VisionQuest, debuting on October 14th.

Article Summary VisionQuest drops October 14, and new character key art spotlights Vision, Ultron, and Thomas Shepherd.

Terry Matalas says VisionQuest takes place years after WandaVision, roughly in line with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Matalas addresses Scarlet Witch speculation, stressing he is not teasing Wanda’s return despite her presence looming.

Paul Bettany calls VisionQuest funny, moving, and exciting, with Vision and Ultron’s relationship driving the story.

With less than a month to go until Marvel Television and Showrunner Terry Matalas' Paul Bettany-starring VisionQuest hits our screens on October 14th, we're beginning to get some key art spotlighting some of the series' major players. For this go-around, we have a look at Bettany's Vision, James Spader's Ultron, and Ruaridh Mollica's Thomas Shepherd:

Previously, we looked at what Matalas had to share about one of the show's main themes connecting to Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) death in Avengers: Endgame. For this go-around, Matalas tackles two key questions that fans have been asking:

Where Does "Vision Quest" Fit on MCU's Timeline? "Years have passed since 'WandaVision.' I would say we're about current with 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (which should put the series around 2028, if our math is correct).

Will Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch Appear? "There's a moment late in the season that we were running towards, but we didn't know exactly how we would get there. Paul [Bettany] had an amazing idea for the kind of scene it should be. Who he is within that particular scene is kind of amazing, and that we were able to pull that off. I want to make sure that people don't think I'm teasing Wanda, because I'm not teasing Wanda." If we can believe Matalas (nothing personal, but Andrew Garfield ruined it for everybody), it sounds like Wanda will be a factor and a presence, but an actual guest star.

Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision's son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he's to survive.

Checking in with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Bettany called VisionQuest "funny," "moving," and "super exciting." Though it will vibe like the thematic sequel to WandaVision and Agatha All Along, the series will stand as its own work. "It manages to feel very much like it's somehow a part of that world, an end to a trilogy of sorts, whilst also being very much its own thing, and it is just really good," Bettany added. "I'm really proud of it." Bettany also had high praise for Matalas, who he said did "a grand job" with the project, as well as co-star Spader. "He is delicious. He's so funny in this; it's so delicious to watch him, and we loved working together," Bettany said. Though questions remain about what form Spader's Ultron will take (possibly more than one), Bettany teased that the Vision/Ultron dynamic would be a strong focus. "The story is largely revolved around that relationship, and it's real fun," he teased. "It's fun stuff."

Along with Bettany, Disney+'s VisionQuest also stars Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., James Spader as Ultron, and Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Shepherd. Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) is set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology, with Matalas confirming that Stashwick is portraying Paladin (Paul Denning/Paul Dennis), a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe (created by Jim Shooter and Carmine Infantino and first appearing in 1978's Daredevil #150).

In addition, Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings, who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica (HBO's The Franchise) has been tapped for the series regular role of Tucker, and T'Nia Miller (Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast in the key role of Jocasta. Lauren Morais (The Red King) and Diane Morgan (Crunk on Earth) have also joined the cast. Morais's Lisa Molinari reportedly has a close connection with Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan is expected to play an associate of Todd Stashwick's Paladin.

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