Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: VisionQuest

VisionQuest: Here's Our S01E03: "Reboot" & S01E04: "Malware" Preview

With new episodes of Marvel Television's VisionQuest hitting Disney+ tonight, here's our preview for S01E03: "Reboot" and S01E04: "Malware."

Article Summary VisionQuest returns tonight on Disney+ with S01E03: Reboot and S01E04: Malware, the next two chapters in Vision’s saga.

Vision and Tommy are on the run from Paladin as the series raises the stakes after VisionQuest’s intense two-episode premiere.

J.A.R.V.I.S. faces the ultimate sacrifice while Ultron’s long game deepens, setting up major questions for VisionQuest.

The preview includes trailers, clips, and key credits for Reboot and Malware ahead of both VisionQuest episodes debuting tonight.

After an intense two-episode series premiere, Marvel Television and Showrunner Terry Matalas' Paul Bettany-starring VisionQuest returns tonight with the next two chapters of the final chapter of the WandaVision–Agatha All Along trilogy: S01E03: "Reboot" and S01E04: "Malware." We've got Vision (Bettany) and Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) on the run from lethal bounty hunter Paladin (Todd Stashwick), J.A.R.V.I.S. (James D'Arcy) making the ultimate sacrifice, and Ultron (James Spader) playing some kind of long game – but what's his true agenda? With that in mind, we have a preview of the next two episodes – hitting Disney+ at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

VisionQuest S01E03: "Reboot" & S01E04: "Malware" Previews

VisionQuest Season 1 Episode 3: "Reboot" – Directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Cindy Appel.

"Hello, Vision." Stream two new episodes of Marvel Television's #VisionQuest tonight at 6PM PT, only on Disney+. https://t.co/DJiDUTA9uD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 20, 2026

VisionQuest Season 1 Episode 4: "Malware" – Directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Michael Taylor.

Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision's son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he's to survive.

Along with Bettany, Disney+'s VisionQuest also stars Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., James Spader as Ultron, and Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Shepherd. Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) is set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology, with Matalas confirming that Stashwick is portraying Paladin (Paul Denning/Paul Dennis), a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe (created by Jim Shooter and Carmine Infantino and first appearing in 1978's Daredevil #150).

In addition, Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings, who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica (HBO's The Franchise) has been tapped for the series regular role of Tucker, and T'Nia Miller (Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast in the key role of Jocasta. Lauren Morais (The Red King) and Diane Morgan (Crunk on Earth) have also joined the cast. Morais's Lisa Molinari reportedly has a close connection with Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan is expected to play an associate of Todd Stashwick's Paladin.

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