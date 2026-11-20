Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: ultron, VisionQuest

VisionQuest Showrunner Matalas on Opening Door to Ultron's Future

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas discusses Ultron's fate, that end credits scene, and what it could mean for Ultron's MCU future.

When it comes to leaving breadcrumbs, VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas left a significant one behind, particularly for former Avengers villain Ultron (James Spader), who managed to escape Vision's (Paul Bettany) mind and found another home in Jocasta's (T'Nia Miller), borne from her nanites in a new body. He attempted to leave another with Paramount when he planted the seed for Star Trek: Legacy, but the studio left the call unanswered before departing for Marvel. Matalas spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the post-credit scene and what it can mean for the Age of Ultron villain and his future.

VisionQuest Showrunner Terry Matalas on Ultron's Fate and New Beginning

When it came to the opportunity to have that end credit scene, "I've always thought that was one of the great things the MCU did," Matalas said. "It's like an extra present at the end of the holidays, after you've opened everything up. You get one more before bed. I always love that idea." As far as moving on from the beloved synthezoid, which was his original intended transfer body in the 2015 film, to Jocasta, "For me, it was just a promise of some kind that Ultron's not done," he explained. "Whatever he's going to do, for good or for bad, he promised Vision he doesn't wanna do it alone. And he has this backup. So what is he gonna do? Then he completes it by spiking the lens and looking right at us. It's kind of on us to decide. So to me, it's a great question mark at the end of the piece."

For more, including Matalas's motivation as an Ultron, what the character has learned in his time as part of Vision, and what it means, you can check out the rest of the interview. VisionQuest, which also stars Orla Brady, Emily Hempshire, James D'Arcy, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Ruaridh Mollica, and Todd Stashwick, is available on Disney+.

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