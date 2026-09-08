Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: VisionQuest

VisionQuest Showrunner on Tony Stark/Avengers: Endgame Connection

VisionQuest Showrunner Terry Matalas on how one of the show's themes connects to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Avengers: Endgame.

Article Summary VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas ties the series to Tony Stark’s Avengers: Endgame death through F.R.I.D.A.Y.’s POV.

VisionQuest explores what Tony Stark’s final moments mean for an AI built to protect him but unable to save him.

Matalas says VisionQuest quickly answers whether its AI characters are digital, avatars, or able to become corporeal.

Paul Bettany says VisionQuest is funny, moving, and exciting, with Vision and Ultron’s relationship driving the story.

With only a little more than a month to go until Marvel Television and Showrunner Terry Matalas' Paul Bettany-starring VisionQuest hits Disney+ screens on October 14th, Matalas is offering an interesting insight into one of the MCU series's main themes – and how it connects to Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) death in Avengers: Endgame. During Iron Man's final moments, F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Orla Brady in VisionQuest) was there to see it all go down, from an AI perspective. That's not a moment that F.R.I.D.A.Y. can just wipe clean,

"It brought all these really interesting questions that we get to bring to the surface here when we bring them all together," Matalas shared recently with SFX Magazine. "Like, F.R.I.D.A.Y. was there when Tony Stark died. What's that like for an AI, to not be able to protect the one they're programmed to protect? I guess the [bigger] question is, are they corporeal? Or, are they digital? Are they avatars? Can they be corporeal? Do some characters want to be corporeal? Some definitely do not. But that's a question that the pilot will very quickly answer."

Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision's son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he's to survive.

Checking in with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Bettany called VisionQuest "funny," "moving," and "super exciting." Though it will vibe like the thematic sequel to WandaVision and Agatha All Along, the series will stand as its own work. "It manages to feel very much like it's somehow a part of that world, an end to a trilogy of sorts, whilst also being very much its own thing, and it is just really good," Bettany added. "I'm really proud of it." Bettany also had high praise for Matalas, who he said did "a grand job" with the project, as well as co-star Spader. "He is delicious. He's so funny in this; it's so delicious to watch him, and we loved working together," Bettany said. Though questions remain about what form Spader's Ultron will take (possibly more than one), Bettany teased that the Vision/Ultron dynamic would be a strong focus. "The story is largely revolved around that relationship, and it's real fun," he teased. "It's fun stuff."

Along with Bettany, Disney+'s VisionQuest also stars Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., James Spader as Ultron, and Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Shepherd. Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) is set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology, with Matalas confirming that Stashwick is portraying Paladin (Paul Denning/Paul Dennis), a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe (created by Jim Shooter and Carmine Infantino and first appearing in 1978's Daredevil #150).

In addition, Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings, who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica (HBO's The Franchise) has been tapped for the series regular role of Tucker, and T'Nia Miller (Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast in the key role of Jocasta. Lauren Morais (The Red King) and Diane Morgan (Crunk on Earth) have also joined the cast. Morais's Lisa Molinari reportedly has a close connection with Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan is expected to play an associate of Todd Stashwick's Paladin.

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