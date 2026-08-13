Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: VisionQuest

VisionQuest Suit Previewed at Disney D23; OG Human Torch Easter Egg?

Along with a look at the Vision's suit from Paul Bettany-starring VisionQuest, we may have a tease for OG The Human Torch, aka Jim Hammond.

Article Summary Marvel Television’s VisionQuest was previewed at Disney D23, offering a closer look at Vision’s updated suit.

VisionQuest D23 footage may tease the original Human Torch, with speculation pointing to android Jim Hammond.

If Jim Hammond appears in VisionQuest, it would connect the series to Marvel Comics #1 and Marvel’s earliest era.

Paul Bettany says VisionQuest is funny, moving, and exciting, while still standing apart from WandaVision.

With Marvel Television and Showrunner Terry Matalas' Paul Bettany-starring VisionQuest set to debut on Disney+ on October 14th, the third chapter in the "WandaVision/Agatha All Along" trilogy was on display during tonight's big showroom floor reveal at Disney's D23. Along with a better look at the Vision's suit for the series, we also have artwork that shows a man on fire – which is raising a whole lot of speculation. Could that be a tease that the original The Human Torch, aka android Jim Hammond, could be making an appearance? Created by writer and artist Carl Burgos, the character first appeared in Marvel Comics #1 (October 1939), which would pretty much link the story back to the very beginnings of Marvel.

Here's a look at the video that Deadline Hollywood and The Wrap posted, showing off what Marvel Television's VisionQuest D23 showroom floor setup looks like for this weekend:

Checking in with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast not long after the big news dropped in May, the actor called the upcoming series "funny," "moving," and "super exciting." Though it will vibe like the thematic sequel to WandaVision and Agatha All Along, the series will stand as its own work. "It manages to feel very much like it's somehow a part of that world, an end to a trilogy of sorts, whilst also being very much its own thing, and it is just really good," Bettany added. "I'm really proud of it." Bettany also had high praise for Matalas, who he said did "a grand job" with the project, as well as co-star Spader. "He is delicious. He's so funny in this; it's so delicious to watch him, and we loved working together," Bettany said. Though questions remain about what form Spader's Ultron will take (possibly more than one), Bettany teased that the Vision/Ultron dynamic would be a strong focus. "The story is largely revolved around that relationship, and it's real fun," he teased. "It's fun stuff."

Along with Bettany, Disney+'s VisionQuest also stars Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., James Spader as Ultron, and Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Shepherd. Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) is set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology, with Matalas confirming that Stashwick is portraying Paladin (Paul Denning/Paul Dennis), a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe (created by Jim Shooter and Carmine Infantino and first appearing in 1978's Daredevil #150).

In addition, Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings, who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica (HBO's The Franchise) has been tapped for the series regular role of Tucker, and T'Nia Miller (Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast in the key role of Jocasta. Lauren Morais (The Red King) and Diane Morgan (Crunk on Earth) have also joined the cast. Morais's Lisa Molinari reportedly has a close connection with Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan is expected to play an associate of Todd Stashwick's Paladin.

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