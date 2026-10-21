Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: daisy ridley, paramount, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Nabs Daisy Ridley as Series Lead

Do you remember Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea? Paramount+ hopes you do, as they are turning it into a new series starring Daisy Ridley.

Article Summary Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea is being rebooted as a Paramount+ series with Daisy Ridley set to star and executive produce.

Akiva Goldsman and Matt Shakman are attached to write, direct, and executive produce Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea.

Deadline reports Paramount+ is assembling a writers’ room as Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea moves forward in development.

The new Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea leans on brand recognition, raising doubts about yet another legacy reboot.

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea is getting a reboot. Daisy Ridley of Star Wars fame will star in and executive produce a new Paramount+ TV series adaptation of the story. Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) will write and direct the series and also serve as executive producers. Deadline Hollywood reports that efforts are underway to form a writers' room for the series.

Voyage to the Bottom Of The Sea: Made Because You Know The Name

"Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea follows brilliant ocean scientist Lee Crane (Ridley), who is pulled into a classified government program after a catastrophic Arctic expedition claims the life of her twin sister. At the center of the program is the USS Seaview, a retro-futuristic submarine found entombed in the ice, marked with symbols from a history that shouldn't exist, and it powers up only when Lee steps aboard. Thrust into command of a pressure-cooker crew and an uneasy alliance with government power brokers, Lee leads Seaview on daring undersea missions to contain mysterious forces leaking into our world, all while uncovering a hidden truth about the oceans, an erased chapter of human history, and the once-thought mythical city of Atlantis."

I think I can safely say we are tired of these endless reboots of things anyone vaguely remembers. Not everything with a name people may or may not have heard of needs to be remade a second, third, fourth, or fifth time. Nobody is going to be on the Paramount+ homepage and think, "Because this is called 'Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea,' I will watch it."

I shrug and hope they succeed.

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