VP Kamala Harris on Gun Control, Economy & More in New ABC Interview

Here's a look at Vice President Kamala Harris' one-on-one interview with 6 ABC Philadelphia Action News anchor Brian Taff that aired today.

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris first went after her for not doing a sit-down interview – so she and her VP pick, Gov. Tim Walz, sat down for some face-time with CNN's Dana Bash. Then, they said she was afraid to do a solo sit-down interview – so earlier this evening, she sat down with 6 ABC Action News anchor Brian Taff for a one-on-one while VP Harris was campaigning in Johnstown, Pennsylvania (a key battleground state). The interview comes three days after what many consider to be a decisive win over the Republican nominee, ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump on Tuesday night during their debate on ABC. You can check out the full interview above (including a great response at the end regarding what she wants voters to know about her) – and here are some highlights focusing on the economy, gun rights, and undecided voters:

On Bringing Down Prices, Creating More Affordable Lives for U.S. Families: "When I talk about building an opportunity economy, it is very much with the mind of investing in the ambitions and aspirations and the incredible work ethic of the American people, and creating opportunity for people, for example, to start a small business. So, my opportunity economy plan includes giving startups a $50,000 tax deduction to start their small business. It used to be $5,000. Nobody can start a small business with $5,000," VP Harris shared. "Opportunity economy means, look, we don't have enough housing in America. We have a housing supply shortage, and what that means, in particular, for so many younger Americans, the American Dream is elusive, it's just actually not attainable. To help people who just want to get their foot in the door, literally, and so giving first-time homebuyers a $25,000 down payment assistance.

On Gun Rights & Gun Use: "I am a gun owner, and Tim Walz, my running mate, is also a gun owner. We're not taking anyone's guns away. I support the Second Amendment, and I support reasonable gun safety laws. I feel very strongly that it is consistent with the Second Amendment and your right to own a gun to also say we need an assault weapons ban. They're literally tools of war," VP Harris explained. "I say we need universal background checks. The majority of NRA members support that. Why? It's just reasonable. You just might want to know."

On Reaching Out to Still-Undecided Voters, Those Leaning Trump: "I, based on experience – and a lived experience – know in my heart, I know in my soul, I know, that the vast majority of us as Americans have so much more in common than what separates us. And I also believe that I am accurate in knowing that most Americans want a leader that brings us together as Americans and not someone who professes to be a leader who is trying to have us point our fingers at each other," Harris said.

