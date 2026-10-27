Posted in: TV | Tagged: the muppets, walmart, walton goggins

Walton Goggins Goes "Scrooge" on The Muppets in Walmart Ad Campaign

Walton Goggins, Stephanie Beatriz, and The Muppets are offering a take on The Muppet Christmas Carol for a new Walmart ad campaign.

Article Summary The Muppets team with Walton Goggins for Walmart’s A Who Knew Carol, a playful take on The Muppet Christmas Carol.

The new Walmart ad revives the 1992 film’s opening song, with The Muppets adding jokes and a holiday shopping twist.

Walton Goggins plays a Scrooge-style lead, ending the spot with a cheeky Bah Hambag line built around Walmart branding.

Walmart hints The Muppets holiday campaign will continue with more ads and social videos rolling out through the season.

Walmart has teamed with Disney to channel a little of The Muppet Christmas Carol, only this time around it features Walton Goggins in the lead role. In what feels like a very clever remake, they have taken the opening song from the 1992 film and brought it back to life with much of the original Muppet cast (even poking fun at the fact that it's a remake with Pepé the King Prawn as part of the ensemble), and giving it the Walmart twist halfway through with obvious blue bags. Finishing off the ad with Goggins delivering the "Bah Hambag" line at the end.

This feels like the first of a series of ads we're going to see over the holidays, starring Goggins and The Muppets, since images have surfaced showing he filmed more than just the opening sequence. We'll give them credit; it's a new way to tap into nostalgia to get people to check you out during the holiday shopping season. We have a few more details and a quote from the company below about the new campaign.

Walton Goggins & The Muppets Star in A Who Knew Carol Walmart Campaign

The campaign brings together an iconic ensemble of Muppets, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, The Great Gonzo, Rizzo the Rat, and Pepé the King Prawn, alongside Walton Goggins as Ebenezer Scrooge and Stephanie Beatriz as Scrooge's niece. Together, they bring a fresh twist to the holiday classic, showing that even the biggest humbug can be delightfully surprised by Walmart's exciting gifts, favorite brands, and incredible value. The campaign kicks off with "A Who Knew Carol" followed by a series of videos and social content throughout the holiday season, bringing Walmart's holiday assortment to life – from must-have gifts and exciting finds to quality that makes shoppers stop and say, "Who Knew?"

"'A Who Knew Carol' brings Walmart's holiday campaign to life in a way that's playful, memorable, and full of unexpected surprises all season long," said William White, chief marketing officer. "By pairing the enduring charm of The Muppets with Walton Goggins' humor, we're showing that Walmart can surprise customers with the brands, gifts, deals, and convenience they need to make the season even more joyful."

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