Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: thor, WandaVision

WandaVision & Thor Star Kat Dennings Forgot She's Part of The MCU

Kat Dennings (WandaVision) on how she forgot she's Darcy Lewis in the MCU during a trip to Disneyland, mistaking fans' waves for hospitality.

Article Summary WandaVision star Kat Dennings revealed she forgot she was in the MCU while walking through Disneyland’s Avengers Campus.

Dennings said fans kept waving, and she assumed everyone was just extra friendly at Disney before realizing they knew Darcy Lewis.

The Thor and WandaVision actress joked she thought guests mistook her for a Disneyland performer dressed as Darcy Lewis.

Kat Dennings also reflected on enjoying a low-key life, despite her Marvel fame from Thor, WandaVision, and What If...?

It seems like Kat Dennings is so down to Earth, she sometimes forgets she's a celebrity and has been in high-profile projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Darcy Lewis, PhD, and achieved sitcom success on Fox with Shifting Gears and CBS's Two Broke Girls. Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress, who's appeared in three of the four Thor films (the last being 2022's Love & Thunder), the Disney+ series WandaVision, and reprised her role for the animated series Marvel's What If…?, reflected on the time she went to Disneyland and mistook theme park guests publicly acknowledging her as something else.

WandaVision Star Kat Dennings on Her Aloofness in the MCU

"I took my family to Disneyland a few months ago…when I'm not working, I don't think about it. I'm just living and not thinking about it. We were going through Avengers Campus, which is a part of Disneyland, and everyone was like waving at me. I was like, 'Everyone is so friendly.' Everyone is in like the best mood, because it's the happiest place on Earth, and this is like, "Hi!" Dennings told Hudson before her revelation. "Then my husband (Andrew W.K.) was like, 'Are you okay?' I was like, 'Oh my god! I'm in THESE MOVIES." I forgot. I completely forgot that I was part of the Marvel universe, and that people were waving at me," to a raucous crowd.

Still in denial, Dennings continued, "I was like, 'Oh,' and what I thought I was like, 'Oh, they must think that I'm like a character,' because they have Black Widow walking around, like someone dressed as the characters. I was like, 'Oh, they think I'm pretend Darcy Lewis.' I was wearing a flannel shirt, literally a flannel dress. I'm wearing a flannel shirt, my glasses, and a hat. I was like, 'I look just like Darcy Lewis.' It was so stupid. I'm so dumb, I really don't think about it. I don't think I'm that famous. If you hear my voice, you're like, "I've heard that in a rerun at like 2:00 in the morning somewhere," but I enjoy the relative peace of my life."

Since WandaVision, Dennings hasn't exactly done anything in the MCU live-action realm, but she was given a love story arc with the animated Howard the Duck (voice of Seth Green) in the Disney+ anthology series, appearing in all three seasons across four episodes. In the Jac Shaeffer-created series, Darcy is trying to study the mysterious happenings around Westfield, New Jersey as there's a giant bubble that surrounds the town, but inside is Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) travel through decades of TV with her husband Vision (Paul Bettany) and her kids, but revealed to be illusion spell so she's living out her fantasies while the enthralled townsfolk get to unwittingly roleplay. There's no word on her MCU future, but a logical landing spot could be the WandaVision sequel spinoff series VisionQuest starring Bettany. For more on Dennings' life and career, you can check out the video.

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