Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: warhammer, Warhammer 40000

Warhammer 40,000 Animated Series In The Works: Henry Cavill Producing

An animated Warhammer 40,000 series spotlighting the Deathwatch is reportedly in development, with Henry Cavill set as an executive producer.

Last month, Games Workshop CEO Kevin Rountree had some big news to share in the company's Annual Report: 2025-2026 regarding the future of the Warhammer 40,000 franchise. The big headlines? United Artists and Mike Flanagan (Carrie, The Long Walk) were on board for the live-action series, with Flanagan having completed "initial outlines" and "should soon be moving on to script." In addition, we learned that Warhammer Age of Sigmar will be the focus of an episode of Prime Video's Secret Level Season 2, and that work was underway on an animated series from writer John Orloff (Masters of the Air, Band of Brothers) and animation studio Blur, spotlighting the elite Space Marines group, The Deathwatch. On Monday, Variety dropped some big exclusive news on the animated series front: Henry Cavill is officially set as an executive producer, with the project in development from Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studios, and Games Workshop.

The series is expected to be a spinoff of the upcoming Secret Level episode, with co-creator Dave Wilson (Secret Level: "Warhammer 40,000") joining Orloff and directing the new animated series. Tim Miller (Secret Level) will executive produce for Blur Studios, with Cavill and Natalie Viscuso also executive producing. Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee executive produces with Andy Smillie from Games Workshop.

"'Secret Level' wasn't conceived simply as an anthology. It was designed as a launchpad for larger stories," Wilson shared in a statement when the news was first announced. "The response to the 'Warhammer' episode was extraordinary, particularly from fans who understood how much care went into getting the world right. This series gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation and tell a much larger story. I've wanted to tell a long-form story set in 'Warhammer 40,000' for more than twenty years, and I'm incredibly grateful to Games Workshop and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to do it."

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