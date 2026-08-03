Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Warhammer 40000, warhammer 40k

Warhammer 40,000: Henry Cavill Confirms Starring in Live-Action Series

Henry Cavill confirmed most of the Warhammer 40,000 news that broke, and announced that he would be starring in the live-action series.

Article Summary Henry Cavill confirms he will star in the live-action Warhammer 40,000 series, though his character remains secret.

Mike Flanagan is writing the Warhammer live-action series, with early story work underway alongside Cavill and Natalie Viscuso.

United Artists has joined the Warhammer 40,000 series, expanding the production team behind the ambitious adaptation.

Cavill also confirms a Deathwatch-focused Warhammer 40,000 Secret Level animated project with Dave Wilson, John Orloff, and Blur.

Do you remember all of that news surrounding Games Workshop and the Warhammer 40,000 franchise that broke over the past few days? United Artists and Mike Flanagan (Carrie, The Long Walk) were on board for the live-action series, with Flanagan having completed "initial outlines" and "should soon be moving on to script." In addition, Warhammer Age of Sigmar will be the focus of an episode of Prime Video's Secret Level Season 2. And then there's the animated series from Dave Wilson (Secret Level: "Warhammer 40,000"), John Orloff (Masters of the Air, Band of Brothers), and animation studio Blur, spotlighting the elite Space Marines group, The Deathwatch, and executive-produced by Henry Cavill. On Monday afternoon, Cavill took to social media to pretty much confirm it all – while also announcing/confirming that he will be leading the live-action series.

"Some news got ahead of us last week, but we wanted to wait a quick beat for the dust to settle, some deals to finalise and, if nothing else, now confirm some rumours!" Cavill wrote to kick off his Instagram post, which included a ton of updates and confirmations. "Firstly, Natalie Viscuso and I are indeed bringing on Mike Flanagan to write the Warhammer live action series! We have already been working with him to craft the creative, and we're making some considerable advances in story. As the fans will know, it's an absolute monster to wrestle but Mike's extraordinary talents are helping it take form wonderfully."

"Secondly, yes, we have also brought United Artists into the fold. They have such a deep wellspring of experience and talent that it was an easy decision to partner with them, especially after my experience with them on Highlander," he continued. "Finally, we are also working closely with Dave Wilson, John Orloff and Blur Studio on the newest Secret Level animation which will devote a whole season to Warhammer 40,000. Specifically, The Deathwatch! Dave has proven to be a master at his craft, he's the lead on the project and we are supporting his titanic efforts and helping things line up with the overall universe plan."

Cavill wrapped up his post by teasing that he will be starring in the live-action series – though he's keeping the character a secret. "Importantly, some of you have been asking if I will still be starring in the lead role in the live action TV series – rest assured, I most certainly will! Who that character is, however, shall remain a secret for now! As a combined force and with the good folks at Games Workshop we are all working tirelessly to bring you the best, most Warhammer universe that you could possibly imagine."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!