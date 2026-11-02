Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Mike Flanagan, Warhammer 40000

Warhammer 40,000 Series: Mike Flanagan Having "The Time of My Life"

Though careful not to say too much, Mike Flanagan (Carrie) shared a promising update on the Warhammer 40,000 series, starring Henry Cavill.

Article Summary Mike Flanagan says the Warhammer 40,000 series is finding a cool, unexpected entry point into the massive lore.

Flanagan stays secretive about Warhammer details but says he is having the time of his life developing the series.

Henry Cavill confirmed he will star in the Warhammer 40,000 live-action series, though his character remains under wraps.

Cavill says Warhammer creative work is making strong progress, with Games Workshop and partners shaping the universe.

After some quiet rumblings for longer than we care to remember, big news dropped over the summer regarding Games Workshop and the Warhammer 40,000 franchise. We learned that United Artists and Mike Flanagan (Carrie, The Long Walk) were on board for the live-action series, with Flanagan having completed "initial outlines" and would "soon be moving on to script." Not long after, Henry Cavill (The Witcher) took to social media to announce/confirm that he will be leading the live-action series. Nearly three months later, Flanagan offered some closely guarded insights into how things are looking – joking that Cavill might be looking over his shoulder.

"Henry Cavill would be furious if I divulged anything about what we're working on," Flanagan shared with Deadline Hollywood, while discussing the success of Prime Video's Carrie. "All I can say is that Warhammer is a fascinating world. The challenge, as anyone familiar with it knows, is finding a way in – it's so big. There are 700 novels, discounting the [tabletop] game, the interactive elements, and so much of the rest of the lore." Flanagan was able to drop an interesting tease about the show finding "a very cool and unexpected on-ramp into it, which I think is very exciting. I'm sworn to secrecy on all of it, but I'm having the time of my life working on it."

"Some news got ahead of us last week, but we wanted to wait a quick beat for the dust to settle, some deals to finalise and, if nothing else, now confirm some rumours!" Cavill wrote to kick off his Instagram post from August, which included a ton of updates and confirmations. "Firstly, Natalie Viscuso and I are indeed bringing on Mike Flanagan to write the Warhammer live action series! We have already been working with him to craft the creative, and we're making some considerable advances in story. As the fans will know, it's an absolute monster to wrestle but Mike's extraordinary talents are helping it take form wonderfully."

"Secondly, yes, we have also brought United Artists into the fold. They have such a deep wellspring of experience and talent that it was an easy decision to partner with them, especially after my experience with them on Highlander," he continued. "Finally, we are also working closely with Dave Wilson, John Orloff and Blur Studio on the newest Secret Level animation which will devote a whole season to Warhammer 40,000. Specifically, The Deathwatch! Dave has proven to be a master at his craft, he's the lead on the project and we are supporting his titanic efforts and helping things line up with the overall universe plan."

Cavill wrapped up his post by teasing that he will be starring in the live-action series – though he's keeping the character a secret. "Importantly, some of you have been asking if I will still be starring in the lead role in the live action TV series – rest assured, I most certainly will! Who that character is, however, shall remain a secret for now! As a combined force and with the good folks at Games Workshop we are all working tirelessly to bring you the best, most Warhammer universe that you could possibly imagine."

In additional news from earlier this year, Warhammer Age of Sigmar will be the focus of an episode of Prime Video's Secret Level Season 2. And then there's the animated series from Dave Wilson (Secret Level: "Warhammer 40,000"), John Orloff (Masters of the Air, Band of Brothers), and animation studio Blur, spotlighting the elite Space Marines group, the Deathwatch, and executive-produced by Cavill.

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