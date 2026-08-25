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Warner Bros Animation Head Sam Register Departing as Contract Expires

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios & Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, is expected to depart next week.

In a year that's already proven to be a rollercoaster for the animation industry (to put it kindly), Warner Bros. TV Group chair Channing Dungey announced in a memo to staff that Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, that Warner Bros. Discovery and Register have "mutually agreed not to renew his [Register's] contract," and that Register will be exiting his role next week when his contract expires. "It's time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life, and I'm grateful to have Channing's support as I exit Warner Bros Animation," Register shared in a statement that was included in Dungey's staff memo. "It's been an amazing ride and I want to extend my sincere thanks to all the great people I've worked with — we've built some incredible things together. I wish you all the best moving forward, and I'm excited to explore all the possibilities in my future."

Kicking off his 18-year run leading Warner Bros. Animation as a producer in 2007, eventually took on the role of Executive VP of Creative Affairs in 2008, with Cartoon Network Studios added under his banner in 2020. But even before his time with Warner Bros. Animation, Register was still under the Warner Bros Discovery umbrella for ten years via Cartoon Network. During his time with Warner Bros. Animation, his resume of shows and films includes the Animaniacs revival, Harley Quinn, Young Justice, Teen Titans Go!, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, the live-action/animated Tom and Jerry movie, and many more. Some of the Warner Bros. Animation/Cartoon Network Studios currently airing are Adventure Time: Side Quests, Batman: Caped Crusader, Creature Commandos, My Adventures With Superman, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, and more. Though Register notes that he's looking forward to what new challenges the future has to offer, we can't help but wonder what role the possible Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery deal may have played in Register's decision.

Here's a look at Dungey's memo to the staff from earlier today, which also lays out how the leadership structure will run until a replacement for Register's position can be found:

Dear WBA Team, It's with mixed emotions that I announce the studio and our head of animation, Sam Register, have mutually agreed not to renew his contract. Sam, our president of Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, is a great talent and we thank him for all the enormous contributions he's made over his 18 years heading up our animation efforts. We wish him the best in all future endeavors. Sam asked me to share this with you: "It's time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life, and I'm grateful to have Channing's support as I exit Warner Bros Animation. It's been an amazing ride and I want to extend my sincere thanks to all the great people I've worked with — we've built some incredible things together. I wish you all the best moving forward, and I'm excited to explore all the possibilities in my future." While we search for Sam's replacement, Matt Matzkin will continue to lead Business Operations, and the current creative department heads — Jay Bastian (Current Series), Jason DeMarco (Anime & Action Series), Audrey Diehl (Kids & Family), Sarah Fell (Hanna-Barbera Studios, U.K.), Peter Girardi (Alternative Programming/Adult), and Sammy Perlmutter (Long Form & Specials) — will lead their respective departments. Needless to say, this will be a time when we'll need everyone to step up, stay focused and keep delivering the excellence for which our animation studios are so justifiably revered. I have every confidence our superb team will emerge from this transition stronger than ever. I know this comes as a surprise and you have a lot to digest. Please reach out to your supervisor with any concerns, and remember my door is always open.

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