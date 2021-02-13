Watch Smackdown Superstars Fight for Chance to Lose to Roman Reigns

Howdy, folks. The Chadster here, chiming in to share a more positive take on last night's episode of WWE Smackdown. My colleague Jude Terror likes to take a very pessimistic view of WWE. For example, Jude complained that Smackdown felt "thrown together at the last minute" and mocked WWE no having a full card for Elimination Chamber despite it being just over a week away. But The Chadster is a glass-half-full kinda guy. The Chadster doesn't see WWE's lack of long term booking as a negative thing. They're just making sure to keep their options open. It's not indecisiveness. WWE just wants to be really careful to make the right choices.

And so, while Jude wasn't entertained by last night's episode of Smackdown, The Chadster feels differently. Was it the greatest episode of Smackdown ever to air on television? Of course not. But it was definitely in the top ten.

And so, you missed it. What now? The Chadster has your back, friend. The Chadster hates when people don't watch WWE on television because that means WWE's ratings will suffer, but the best way for people to make it up to The Chadster is to at the very least give WWE lots of views on YouTube. With that in mind, below, The Chadster has gathered all the clips WWE posted to YouTube from last night's show. To do your part, all you have to do is go and click on each one.

WWE Smackdown Video Highlights – February 12th, 2021

