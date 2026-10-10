Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Shane Gillis, snl

Watch SNL Host Shane Gillis Drop F-Bomb During Dr. Seuss Sketch

SNL host Shane Gillis dropped an F-bomb during a Dr. Seuss sketch - and he looked like he wished he could have that moment back big-time.

Article Summary SNL host Shane Gillis dropped a live F-bomb during a Dr. Seuss-inspired Green Eggs & Ham sketch on NBC.

The on-air slip happened opposite Mikey Day and Andrew Dismukes, who stayed in character as the sketch rolled on.

Gillis’ stunned reaction quickly became the moment fans were talking about, with social media jumping on the clip fast.

The sketch’s ending even appeared to sneak in a quick nod to the slip, capping one of the night’s buzziest SNL moments.

We're not sure how well NBC's Saturday Night Live host Shane Gillis's monologue went over, but he definitely found a way to get social media's attention during a Dr. Seuss-themed sketch when he dropped an F-bomb out of nowhere. At one point during the "Green Eggs & Ham" take that also included Mikey Day and Andrew Dismukes, Gillis makes it clear that his father isn't in the mood for any of the green stuff when the F-bomb slips out. You can see his shock reaction, and how Day and Dismukes keep the sketch going – though a joke about the slip was slipped in at the end.

Here's a look at the moment as it went live (and thanks to LateNighter for posting):

Shane Gillis drops a live F-bomb on SNL https://t.co/xYdS6iT2qA — LateNighter (@latenightercom) October 11, 2026

NBC's Saturday Night Live: A Look at SNL 52

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live returns in fall 2026 for its 52nd season of laughs, surprises, and standout performances. Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor that reflects politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest music stars to its stage for innovative, viral performances.

Season 52 Main Players: Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Ashley Padilla, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Jane Wickline.

Season 52 Featured Players: Saidah Belo-Osagie, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Grace Reiter, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Season 52 Head Writers: Alison Gates, Erik Kenward, Streeter Seidell, and Kent Sublette.

Season 52 Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker

Season 52 Supervising Writers: Dan Bulla, Jake Nordwind, and Will Stephen.

Season 52 Writers: Bam Alston, Jack Bensinger, Michael Che, Mike DiCenzo, Tucker Flodman, Jimmy Fowlie, Maxwell Gay, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Allie Levitan, Claire McFadden, Lorne Michaels, Ceara O'Sullivan, Moss Perricone, Chase Rosenberg, Jo Sunday, Carl Tart, Asha Ward, and Maddie Wiener.

Season 52 "Weekend Update" Head Writer: Pete Schultz

Season 52 "Weekend Update" Writers & Producers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima, and Scott Weinstein.

Season 52 Head of Talent Department: Keri Powers, who was promoted to lead the team responsible for host, musical guest, and guest star bookings.

Season 52 Producer: Rebecca Schwartz, who was promoted for her efforts in supporting the show's cast and production team.

Standing as the most Emmy-winning show in history, with 115+ wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series), the long-running series has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

NBC's Saturday Night Live, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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