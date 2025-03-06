Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: lady gaga, wednesday

Wednesday: Lady Gaga "Had an Amazing Time" Being Part of Season 2

Lady Gaga chose her words about series star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday Season 2 very carefully.

Close to four months after the news hit that the singing and songwriting sensation would have a role during the hit Netflix series' second season, Lady Gaga teased her upcoming appearance in series star/EP Jenna Ortega and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday. It was back in January 2023 when Ortega shared that she had a role in mind for Gaga if she ever appeared in the Netflix series. Not surprisingly, Gaga wasn't going to spill whether or not Ortega's vision became a reality, but she did share with EW what the experience was like while discussing her new album, Mayhem. "I don't want to give away anything about being part of the show," Gaga shared, treading carefully with her response to steer clear of spoiler territory. "I want to keep it extra secret — but I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!"

"This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," Gough and Millar shared with Tudum when the season had officially wrapped filming. With more details expected during the global fan event Tudum on May 31st, here are some screencaps from the clip included in the preview released earlier this year – one that finds Wednesday (Ortega) facing off with a bound and chained Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

Here's a look at the "Next on Netflix 2025" trailer that was released during the first month of 2025:

Wednesday Season 2: What Else We Know So Far…

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) are all set to return for the second season. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars – with Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) returning in guest starring roles. In addition, Lady Gaga is reportedly set for a guest appearance.

Joining the cast this season are series regulars Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid's Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

In addition, "Addams Family" alum Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O'Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Joonas Suotamowill will guest-star.

