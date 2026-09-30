Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Season 3 Wraps Filming; New Jenna Ortega Image Released

Netflix released a new look at the third season of star/EP Jenna Ortega's Wednesday to announce that filming has wrapped.

Article Summary Netflix confirms Wednesday Season 3 has wrapped filming, signaling the next major step toward the hit series’ return.

Jenna Ortega headlines Wednesday Season 3 again as star and executive producer in Tim Burton’s dark Netflix world.

The update follows an earlier tease of Wednesday in Paris, marking the end of the road for the new season’s production.

Season 3 also brings key casting updates, including Eva Green’s Aunt Ophelia and Jenna Ortega’s comments on the scripts.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the third season of star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday, we were treated to a new look at Ortega's Wednesday Addams, who was doing a little road-tripping to Paris, France. But now, the Season 3 road has reached its end, with Netflix releasing a new look at our lead to officially announce that filming has wrapped.

As for the rest of the cast, the third season will also include Emma Myers (Enid), Eva Green (Aunt Ophelia), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Joanna Lumley (Granmama Hester Frump), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and Fred Armisen recurring as Uncle Fester.

Joining the cast this season are Winona Ryder ("Stranger Things") as Tabiths, Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon) as Balthazar, Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders) as Cyrus, Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) as Atticus, and Kennedy Moyer (Task) as Daisy. In addition, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, The Abandons), Andrew McCarthy (St. Elmo's Fire, Brats), and James Lance (Ted Lasso) have been tapped as guest stars.

Speaking with Variety at the Marrakech Film Festival back in November, Ortega touched on how much of a "beautiful actress" Green is, adding that they were "in the middle of the script process" for Season 3, so she was still feeling out what she's looking for when the Netflix series returns. "I'm thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia," Green shared when the news was first announced. "This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can't wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family." Here's a look at what Ortega had to share about Green joining the cast and where things are at with Season 3:

Jenna Ortega says new #Wednesday cast member Eva Green is a "beautiful actress" and Season 3 is "in the middle of the script process." "I don't want to say too much, I'm sorry!" pic.twitter.com/6hZyhrNRCP — Variety (@Variety) November 29, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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