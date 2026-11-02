Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: st. denis medical

Welcome Back, St. Denis Medical! S03E01: "He Ain't Noah Wyle" Preview

NBC's Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, and Allison Tolman-starring St. Denis Medical returns tonight with S03E01: "He Ain't Noah Wyle."

Article Summary St. Denis Medical returns tonight with Season 3, kicking off with S03E01, "He Ain’t Noah Wyle," on NBC.

Damon Wayans guest stars as Dr. Highland, Ron’s charming but pompous replacement while he recovers from surgery.

Alex isn’t buying Dr. Highland’s act, setting up a sharp clash as the rest of St. Denis Medical swoons over him.

Season 3 opens with relationship movement for Matt and Serena, while Joyce campaigns for a hospital admin award.

We've got NBC and Showrunner Eric Ledgin's Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, and Allison Tolman-starring St. Denis Medical heading back to our screens tonight to kick off its third season. That means it's time to drop an updated preview for S03E01: "He Ain't Noah Wyle," with guest star Damon Wayans' charming but pompous Dr. Highland filling in while Ron (Grier) is recovering from surgery. All the patients and staff have fallen head over heels for him and his insights – but Alex (Tolman) isn't quite sold. With that and more in play, here's a look at what's on tap with tonight's season opener:

St. Denis Medical Season 3 – S03E01: "He Ain't Noah Wyle" Preview

St. Denis Medical Season 3 – S03E01: "He Ain't Noah Wyle" – Alex clashes with Ron's self-righteous replacement as he recovers; Matt and Serena define the relationship; Joyce collects votes for a hospital administrator award. Written by Eric Ledgin and Bridget Kyle, and directed by Yana Gorskaya.

NBC's St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. In season three, romantic entanglements and personal struggles complicate relationships in the Emergency Department, pushing some St. Denis employees to the brink. Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi star. Damon Wayans guest stars as Dr. Highland, a charming but pompous new doctor at St. Denis. He is filling in while Ron (Grier) is recovering from surgery. All the patients and staff (besides Alex) have fallen head over heels for him and his insights.

Eric Ledgin serves as showrunner and executive producer. Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Bridget Kyle, and Vicky Luu also executive produce. NBC's St. Denis Medical is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, More Bees, Inc., and Spitzer Holding Company.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!