Posted in: streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: july 4th, opinion, trump

Were White Supremacists on Trump's "Freedom250" July 4th Schedule?

White supremacists marched in Washington, D.C., on July 4th, just in time for "Freedom250." Where's the condemnation from the right?

You have to give it to the U.S. cities and states, and definitely to America250, for going above and beyond to give America the best 250th birthday possible – especially with the raging dumpster fire that was Trump's "Freedom250" (now referred to as "FreeDumb260") debacle grabbing too many headlines, and for all of the wrong reasons. We've been to a flea market on a Tuesday morning that was better attended (and better produced) than Trump's weeklong personal strokefest. I don't know who made the decision over at FOX "News" to have their set-up where it was, but they deserve all the flowers. Because how could you resist the alleged "news network's" talking heads bragging about thousands being there, meanwhile, we've got 12-13 people randomly wandering in the background. You know your event sucks when you try to claim that the people out celebrating the World Cup were attending yours. It's like saying every person who lives in Washington, D.C. who stepped out their door this week "attended FreeDumb250." And then Saturday, July 4th came – and that brought out the white supremacists.

Because what better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than to see a bunch of racists who've lost all ability to take responsibility for anything in their lives, march on Washington with their group's flag, the Confederate flags (aka, "The Flag of Traitors"), and ​variations of the U.S. flag that their moms probably made for them because they finally cleaned up the basement and removed the dead animals from the hidden crawl space. Did we mention that they were masked? Of course, they were! Because nothing says having the courage of your convictions like making sure no one can hold you responsible for your hate. Another example of the "bully/victim" mentality that most of them live under. Of course, one has to ask. Will the Trump administration and MAGA folks count them as attending "FreeDumb250"? It's not like there are many folks on the right taking to social media to condemn it; we're just going to assume they're going to give themselves credit for it.

Though it seems FOX "News" talking head Laura Ingraham already has a take on it. If you assumed she was going to peddle a conspiracy theory with nothing to base it on other than… well, you know… her "journalistic instincts" (LOLOLOLOLOL!), you get to choose one of the premium prizes from the top shelf.

Here's a brief look at a lot of masked whiney white-boy cowards playing dress-up for the Fourth of July – as we await waves after waves of public condemnation from the MAGA folks and Trump's lackeys. We have a feeling we might be waiting a really, really long time…

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