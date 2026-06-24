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We're Wolves: "What We Do in the Shadows" Sequel in Early Development

What We Do in the Shadows co-creator Jermaine Clement offered an update on his and co-creator Taika Waititi's sequel, We're Wolves.

You can call What We Do in the Shadows creators Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi meticulous and protective of their monster parody franchise since the 2014 low-budget original vampire mockumentary film and subsequent FX TV series adaptation (2019-2024) with a new vampire cast became so successful. Their next venture into that universe, called We're Wolves, a play on "werewolves," was announced a decade ago, but there hasn't been real progress until now, when Clement spoke with Collider to provide that update while promoting his new film Kiri and Lou Go Raaa!.

What We Do in the Shadows Creator Jermaine Clement Provides Update on We're Wolves

Werewolves were already in the original 2014 film, with Rhys Darby playing Anton, leader of the group, who meets with the vampire leads Vladislav (Clement), Viago (Waititi), and Deacon (Jonathan Brugh). We would encounter a different pack in the FX series who would have an antagonistic encounter with vampires: Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Lazlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). As far as the status of the We're Wolves film, "We're writing it, actually. We started writing. For a long time, we were just talking about it. Now, we've started it. Very recently," Clement said, adding that it depends on their schedules, "When we get together, we do some work on it."

Clement then broke down how We're Wolves can benefit from a similar approach to its predecessor, "The question we have with the 'We're Wolves' movie… Have you seen the movie, 'What We Do in the Shadows?' We did them in different ways. The movie is a 100 percent improvised dialogue to a storyline, and the TV show's very much scripted with occasional improv, so they're quite different to make. The challenge with the TV show was trying to have that feel where anything could happen because it's improv, and we just did that by having a good cast, who were also amazing at improv. They're actually some of the best in the world, I think."

While weighing the pros and cons of both, "But the film was super low budget. It was less than $1 million, and just a month of messing around, and then saying, 'Can we improvise a whole movie with special effects and people flying? Can we do it?' It was like a challenge," Clement explains. "Now we have to decide, 'Are we going to script this one or are we going to do improv like the first one, or scripted like the show?' It's quite good to have the control of the shot. It's really fun just making it up on the fly." For more, you can check out the entire interview.

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