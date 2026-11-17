Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, cartoon network

What Adult Swim Head Michael Ouweleen's Big Skydance Promotion Means

Here's what Adult Swim head Michael Ouweleen overseeing Comedy and Animation for Skydance Global Cable Media means moving forward.

Article Summary Adult Swim chief Michael Ouweleen now leads Skydance Global Cable Media’s Comedy and Animation group.

Michael Ouweleen’s new Adult Swim orbit includes Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Animation, Nickelodeon, and more.

Comedy Central now reports to Michael Ouweleen, while Ari Pearce keeps day-to-day oversight of the network.

Skydance says its animation studios, including Adult Swim-linked banners, will keep selling shows to third parties.

As Skydance continues to finalize its leadership teams across several divisions, we've got some big news to share about the future of animation and the cable network division. Channing Dungey, who was previously announced as the head of Warner Bros. Television Group, will also head the newly formed Skydance Global Cable Media. The new setup includes four programming teams: Unscripted Lifestyle; Broad-Based Entertainment; Talent, Music, and Live; and Comedy and Animation – with "Comedy and Animation" being the one that hit our radar the hardest. Here's what you need to know:

Comedy and Animation: Adult Swim head Michael Ouweleen will oversee the new group, with his responsibilities now including Skydance Television Animation (Nickelodeon and Nickelodeon Animation Studios), Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. In addition, Ouweleen will have day-to-day oversight of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and Comedy Central will now report to Ouweleen (with Ari Pearce running The Daily Show network day-to-day).

Peter Girardi and Alec Botnick will oversee the studio assets for Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, reporting directly to Ouweleen (Botnick and Laurel Weir will also oversee Nickelodeon programming). One final note: the animation studios will be open for business when it comes to selling programming to third-party networks and streaming services.

"The breadth and quality of programming this team delivers is truly unmatched, from Adult Swim's Rick & Morty to TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise, from Discovery's Puppy Bowl and Shark Week to The Soul Train Awards on BET and The VMAs on MTV, our brands are bigger than television. They are part of our audiences' daily lives in meaningful and unique ways, and I look forward to stewarding their legacies into the future alongside you," Dungey shared in a memo to staff, outlining the new leadership structure (which Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively).

Hi Team, As we bring together our renowned cable brands across Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount, I'm pleased to share an organizational update that will help us leverage the full strength of our combined portfolio and position us for future success. Our newly formed group will be called Skydance Global Cable Media and will encompass a premier roster of 50+ cable networks, including such iconic brands as Adult Swim, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, ID, MTV, TLC, and Nickelodeon, among many others. Together, these brands deliver culture-defining entertainment, compelling kids and family programming, and leading lifestyle content to audiences around the world. The breadth and quality of programming this team delivers is truly unmatched, from Adult Swim's Rick & Morty to TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise, from Discovery's Puppy Bowl and Shark Week to The Soul Train Awards on BET and The VMAs on MTV, our brands are bigger than television. They are part of our audiences' daily lives in meaningful and unique ways, and I look forward to stewarding their legacies into the future alongside you. As we look ahead, our focus is clear: create exceptional stories, unlock the full potential of our programming, franchises and brands, and deepen our relationship with audiences. The quality and reach of our programming, together with the extraordinary talent across our organization, give us a strong foundation for what comes next. To help achieve these strategic goals, we have created four distinct segments within the group. I'm pleased to announce our new structure and creative leadership for Skydance Global Cable Media:

Unscripted Lifestyle: Betsy Sanner Ayala, currently President of Food Network, will continue in that role and also oversee Discovery, HGTV, and Magnolia. Joe Boyle will continue as Head of Content for Discovery, reporting into Betsy. Broad-Based Entertainment: Jason Sarlanis, currently President of TNT, TBS, and ID, will continue in that role, and will also oversee TLC. Alon Orstein will continue as Head of Content for TLC, reporting into Jason. Talent, Music, and Live: Tina Perry, currently President of OWN, will continue in that role and add BET and MTV/VH1 to her purview. Sitarah Pendelton will continue as Head of Content for MTV/VH1, Brian Rikuda will serve as Head of BET, and Aisha Summers-Burke will continue as Head of BET Content, all reporting into Tina. Our fourth network group will be comprised of Comedy and Animation. Skydance Television is now the home of some of the most incredible animation networks and studios in the industry, including Nickelodeon and Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. I'm pleased to say that all these beloved assets will now be together as part of Skydance Television Animation, and this group will be overseen by Michael Ouweleen, President. Michael will also continue with day-to-day oversight of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. Reporting to Michael and leading the work overseeing the studios assets (Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) will be Peter Girardi and Alec Botnick. Alec will also continue to oversee programming on Nickelodeon along with Laurel Weir. In addition, Comedy Central will roll up to Michael, with Ari Pearce continuing day-to-day oversight of the network. I'm excited about this new structure and feel confident that this incredible team of leaders will help defend our core business while building out a multi-platform strategy for these brands that will allow us to reach audiences wherever they may be. We are continuing to work through the process and will share more about the international business in the coming weeks. One of the hardest parts of any transition is saying goodbye to talented leaders who have contributed so much and, just as importantly, have been trusted colleagues, friends, and mentors. I want to express my sincere thanks to Howard Lee for his excellent leadership. I'm deeply grateful for the immense talent, commitment, and passion he brought to Warner Bros. Discovery's US Networks over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavors. I know we have a lot of work ahead and I am excited to get started. With our unrivaled portfolio of brands, incredibly talented teams, and shared passion for making great TV, there is nothing we can't achieve together.

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