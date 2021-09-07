What If… Zombies?! Preview: The Avengers Dine on Thanos' Children

If you checked out our preview earlier today (and it's waiting for you below if you didn't), then you know that that the MCU is going Marvel Zombie in this week's episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…?, as the animated alt-reality anthology series continues traveling down some pretty dark roads. We've already seen zombie versions of Captain America & Hawkeye and been given a small taste of the horrific action to come. But it turns out that Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner aka Hulk) also shared a preview earlier that we missed that helps answer the question, "What If… Zombies?!".

To escape an attack from Thanos, Bruce Banner is transported back to Earth. Except it's an Earth unlike any he's had to deal with before, as he is about to learn all too well in the following clip. Things look lost when The Children of Thanos show up and Banner can't seem to hulk out. Thankfully, a save is in order thanks to his fellow Avengers, who make a meal out of the bad guys. Literally.

And here's a look back at the promo teaser that was released earlier today:

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August 11th from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

Ant-Man: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

as Ant-Man and as Hank Pym Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

as Black Panther and as Killmonger Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

as Bucky Barnes, as Peggy Carter, as Arnim Zola, and as Dum Dum Dugan Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath

as Nebula, as Kraglin, as Yondu, and as Korath Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

as Thor, as Loki, as Jane Foster, as Korg, and as Grandmaster Marvel Cinematic Universe: Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.