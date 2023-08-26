Posted in: FX, Review, TV, What We Do In The Shadows | Tagged: fx, Review, season 5, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S05E08 Review: "The Roast" and The Roasted

FX's What We Do in the Shadows S05E08: "The Roast" was a brilliant swerve, the best episode this season so far & a series-defining effort.

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "The Roast," was a fantastic episode on a whole new level. It definitely takes the story and the characters to another level. It is heartwarming to see their bonds are so much stronger, and they all are a unit together now, even defending their familiar bodyguard together. Truths are coming out in more ways than one, and memories of a fast-lived childhood start coming afloat. It was a surprising and well-written episode that managed to balance funny and heartfelt perfectly.

Turns out Laszlo (Matt Berry) seems to have reached some sort of breakdown. Laszlo has been sulking, staring at a wall for days – and everyone in the home has started worrying about him to the point that the rest of the roommates have called a meeting to see what can be done to cheer him up. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) thinks it is about her curse. Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) thinks Laszlo has lost his mind trying to research his current stunted vampiric condition.

Colin (Mark Proksch) regurgitates The Guide's (Kristen Schaal) idea, and they all decide to put on a roast to celebrate Laszlo and make him laugh. Well, everything starts off great, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) intros the night, and things are looking up. That is until it is Guillermo's turn, and The Guide explains to the Baron (Doug Jones) who exactly Guillermo is and how he was the one who unknowingly set the Baron ablaze all those years ago. This changes the mood pretty quickly, and now the Baron is after Guillermo.

I think this has to be one of my favorite episodes, as both Nandor and Nadja really go all out to help Guillermo against the wrath of the Baron. It was so heartwarming to see even Colin join it. I really love any episodes where they let their façade fall apart and truly show how much they care for Guillermo. I also loved the exchanges between Guillermo and the Baron— the Baron has grown to be another favorite of mine. I especially liked how Guillermo came clean to him and how the Baron was so impressed and hones with Guillermo about his actions in regards to turning to a vampire. I also liked how the Baron pushes against Nandor regarding Guillermo's loyalty after Guillermo crisps him under the sun unknowingly once again.

This show just continues going all out and finding ways to swerve and impress viewers. I do not think there is any way to predict what they are going to come up with next on the show. Can we also talk about how Colin seems to be remembering his childhood with Laszlo, my heart could not be happier. This episode was only a couple of minutes longer, yet it felt like a whole movie and was just plain fun to watch. The new Guillermo creatures are definitely freaky, and I am so happy the Baron adopted them all. And the Guide? Now more than ever, I think she definitely might be behind Nadja's curse. I do not really think this was just a slip.

And Laszlo? Well, according to him, he was just trying to figure out how to organize his books best. That said, a couple of things: how did he know the fake Guillermo likes to take a wank where he instructed the Baron to go. Also, how did he know so fast it was not Guillermo? Also: why was he not surprised about the other Guillermo, considering he had asked Guillermo to kill them all? Does this mean he knows Guillermo did not do it? I have so many other questions… especially about how the creature ended up pregnant, but I digress. I think this is definitely one of my favorite What We Do in the Shadows episodes so far.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Episode 8 "The Roast" Review by Alejandra Bodden 10 / 10

