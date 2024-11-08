Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S06E06: Steve Coogan Is "Laszlo's Father"

Check out the episode trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows S06E06, previewing guest star Steve Coogan as "Laszlo's Father."

It's five chapters down and six to go for Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), The Guide (Kristen Schaal), and the rest of the gang as the sixth and final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows rolls on. In S06E06: "Laszlo's Father" (directed by Yana Gorskaya and written by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn), the man who the episode is named after (Steve Coogan) returns in a ghostly way to make amends. Meanwhile, Nandor and Nadja try to come up with a plan to deal with the "shapeshifters" who moved in next door – though Guillermo believes that there could be a more reasonable "Air BnB" answer.

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season: New Vamp, Doc Crew Involved

Previously, Simms offered some very intriguing intel on what's to come – including Guillermo starting a new life and Colin looking to help Laszlo build a new familiar/best friend. Heading into the show's return, Berry, Proksch, Schaal, Novak (via Zoom), Simms, and director Kyle Newacheck were on hand to screen the first episode of the final season and tease what's still to come – some of which we've already seen come into the play during the opening episodes. The three big takeaways? We're introduced to our vamps' original roommate, Jerry – and let's just say that his reawakening (they forgot to wake him since 1976) has an impact on the house's dynamic. In addition, we learn where Guillermo's living now and what he's been up to. Finally – and especially interesting – the vampires begin calling into question the whole documentary thing.

Speaking of the documentary crew, Newacheck noted that the story of our usually unseen supporting cast "does get opened up towards the later end of the season in a very meta way that was fun to make." In fact, the director even had a chance to get in on the action. "I will say that I did get to play a director in the show at a certain point while I was directing the show, which was the most meta thing I've ever been a part of. So stay tuned, y'all. It's gonna get wild and weird," Newacheck added.

As an added bonus, you may have noticed at the opening that we mentioned Novak checked in via Zoom – but that wasn't quite right. Novak checked in as Nandor – and had a pretty graphic response when asked if Guillermo was going to come to terms with his feelings for Nandor. "I have to keep my voice down because Guillermo is in the next room, jacking off into his pillow," Nandor shared, saying to someone off camera who was supposed to be Guillermo, "What? No, I wasn't talking about you. Shut the fuck up!"

Kayvan Novak is doing the #ComicCon panel for "What We Do in the Shadows" remotely via Zoom — and in character as Nandor the Relentless. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/LXFKUIFemC — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

