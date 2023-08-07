Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx networks, preview, season 5, trailer, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Ep. 6 Trailer: Guillermo's Hurt?!

Guillermo's hurt & Colin Robinson can't feed? Here's alook at the trailer for FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Ep. 6: "Urgent Care."

After last week saw Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) nearly stumbling into revealing the existence of vampires while Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) had an intense visit with his mother, what does this week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows have in store? Based on the overview for S05E06: "Urgent Care" (directed by Yana Gorskaya and written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil), Guillermo takes a hit while having his vampire skills tested by Laszlo, resulting in Nadja taking him to get checked out. Meanwhile, Colin's got a problem, and he doesn't know what to do. He can't feed because he's become… too interesting?

Here's a look at the official episode trailer for S05E06: "Urgent Care," followed by a look back at what we know so far about the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

Break a Leg. An all new episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursday, only on FX. Next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ez07DRrtRO — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) August 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!