Posted in: BBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Where Doctor Who Should Go From Here: What It Does/Doesn't Need

We've got some thoughts on what the future of Doctor Who needs (fewer canon episodes) and doesn't need ("rockstar" showrunners), and more.

With Russell T. Davies and Bad Wolf having parted ways with the long-running series, and nothing on the horizon for the next few years as it gets put out to tender, we're going to have a lot of time to speculate about what the next generation of Doctor Who should – and shouldn't – be. With that in mind, we've got some early thoughts on how Davies's Ncuti Gatwa/Billie Piper situation should be handled, why the show doesn't need a "rockstar" showrunner or deep-in-the-lore writers, how the first two new seasons should be structured, and why "The Whoniverse" needs to become something much more.

The "Ncuti Gatwa/Billie Piper Regeneration" Factor: It happened. It has to be dealt with. We can't pretend like it didn't happen. And that's where we're hoping that the stars align, because this would be the perfect moment for Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor to make his return. Bringing back the two leads who kicked off the "NuWho" era to essentially say goodbye to the era would be more than fitting – and a huge ratings bonanza. Considering the issues that Eccleston has with Davies and the folks over at Bad Wolf, he might find it pretty poetic to be the one to help clean up what some refer to as Davies's "mess." As for how they should wrap it up, we'll leave that to the incoming creative team. But we do have some thoughts about the new storytellers coming in…

No Rockstar Showrunners & "The Vampire Lestat"/"Rick and Morty" Factor: Not long after the news of Davies's departure broke, we saw a number of very familiar names being thrown into the mix to be the next showrunner. We've even had a familiar name or two coming dangerously close to actively campaigning for the role on social media. If you're looking to usher in a new era of Doctor Who, you need to do it with someone who has writing/showrunning experience, who's creatively still hungry, and whose ego/resume won't overshadow the show. Basically, someone who makes it about the show, not the showrunner.

A perfect example would be Rolin Jones, a playwright and television writer whose resume includes Weeds, United States of Tara, Friday Night Lights, Boardwalk Empire, and Perry Mason. But we're always going to admire what Jones (and EP Mark Johnson) have been able to accomplish with "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" – specifically, Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat. There have been numerous attempts in the past to adapt the late author Anne Rice's works – some never made it past the development stage, while others would go on to disappoint. But Jones and his team pulled off the near-impossible by creating an adaptation of Rice's entire "Lestat" universe that pulls from various books to create its own overarching narrative – even if that means not necessarily sticking with Rice's specific timelines. And it's working big time, winning over critics and viewers – and perhaps the hardest audience to impress: Rice fans.

As for the writing team, none of the usual suspects for the first two seasons (sorry, Steven Moffat and Pete McTighe). The new showrunner should be looking for a writing team that cares more about the show's core foundations and themes than about being walking encyclopedias of minutiae from 60+ years of Doctor Who history. That got us thinking about what went down with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty after the Emmy Award-winning animated series decided to move on without Justin Roiland amid controversies surrounding the show's co-creator. Showrunner Scott Marder (another example of a quality showrunner) brought aboard writers who understood the importance of balancing canon/mythology episodes with more self-contained adventures – an inviting mix for hardcore fans and those looking for a "way into" the show. The result? We've had Seasons 6 and 7 with episodes that were top-to-bottom bangers, and the current ninth season is off to an excellent start. But more important than that, it vibes like a new show while maintaining all of the trappings we know and love. The show evolved without losing its sense of self, and made the decision early on that telling a good story matters the most.

Hit the "Pause" Button on Overarching Mythology & Canon-Busting: The first two seasons should be either single or multiple-episode spotlighting the Doctor and their companion(s) in adventures that don't require viewers to have to do a ton of homework just to understand what's going on. Obviously, you stick with the basics (TARDIS, Sonic Screwdriver, etc.) and want a nice mix of legacy and new big bads. In fact, we hope the tender requires at least one episode with the Daleks, because every Doctor should face the Daleks at least once (we feel for you, Ncuti Gatwa). Otherwise, we want the creative team to take two seasons to craft its own universe with adventures that aren't reliant on past Doctors and companions, the Time Lord, the fate of Gallifrey, or any of that. Go big. Go bold. Make it your own.

Doctor Who Needs to Redefine "The Whoniverse": If the new creative team wants to bring in new and younger viewers, "The Whoniverse" needs to be much more than just television and streaming. Just as Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys did effectively over five seasons, Doctor Who needs to use its social media for more meaningful in-universe content. With the growth of microdramas, the team should consider going in that direction via TikTok. With the BBC's recently announced YouTube deal, the team would have another avenue for original content. And let's not forget Big Finish, which has been doing right by the franchise for years and could be an amazing creative asset for the new team moving forward. By expanding the reach and definition of "The Whoniverse," Doctor Who could very well pull off its biggest "regeneration" yet.

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