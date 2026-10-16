Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: Katie Zacharia, snl

WHPS Katie Zacharia Didn't Even Last Long Enough to Be An SNL Sketch

After only a week, Trump's White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is out, depriving us of what would've been a great SNL Cold Open.

What's the nicest way to put this? We can safely say that Katie Zacharia has probably never had seven days in her life like the ones she has had this month. A week after being appointed as the new White House Press Secretary by Donald Trump, Zacharia is beginning the "transition" process (according to White House sources) out of the role and possibly into a new position somewhere in the White House. One does have to wonder how long you need to "transition" out of a role you held for less than seven days, but don't let me get distracted. It's rare to see a bad situation with so many red flags still get a chance to shine, only to crash and burn as soon as they hit the big stage.

Did it have to do with the fact that Zacharia's biggest resume headliner was working as a commentator for FOX "News"? Did it have to do with the numerous times she portrayed herself to be an attorney, even though she would later admit that she never passed the legal bar exam required to be an actual attorney? Did it have to do with her first press conference, a 14-minute disaster that felt three times longer than that – and Zacharia only fielded three questions? Did disastrous interview moments with FOX "News'" Sean Hannity and FOX & Friends dump fuel on her already roaring dumpster fire of a time as White House Press Secretary?

We have a feeling that those factors, and more, probably added to the metaphorical avalanche that came crashing down on Zacharia's brief tenure. One person who should definitely be smiling? Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted only 11 days as Trump press secretary during Trump's first term. Scaramucci's name would be attached to an ongoing joke in which someone's brief run in a job or role is measured in "Scaramucci Time." Taking to social media, he posted, "Records are made to be broken. But I take no pleasure in other people's pain." Our biggest regret? Zacharia's run didn't even last long enough to make it as an SNL sketch – either Veronika Slowikowska or Ashley Padilla (or possibly a guest star). Damn, that would've been great…

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