Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: ftr, motor city machine guns, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling

Why is No One Complaining AEW Booked FTR vs. MCMG 5 Times in a Row?

AEW booked FTR against Motor City Machine Guns five times in less than a month, and the cheering fans somehow forgot all their complaints about WWE repetition. 🙄

Article Summary AEW booked FTR against Motor City Machine Guns five times in less than a month! 😤

MCMG finished with three wins to FTR's two and earned a tag title shot! 🏆

The crowd applauded and even demanded more, exposing a shocking double standard! 👏

Vincent K. Raccoon used five VHS tapes to make everything even worse! 🦝📼

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😤🦝 For years, so-called wrestling fans have complained whenever WWE gives them the comfort and stability of corporate booking where nothing ever changes, the same people are always on top, main events always end the same way, and nobody ever suffers dangerous character development or threatens to become more over than the brand. Meanwhile, AEW has booked FTR against the Motor City Machine Guns FIVE TIMES in less than a month, and those same disrespectful fans respond by cheering! The hypocrisy is so loud that it knocked three copies of WrestleMania X-Seven off the shelf in the abandoned Blockbuster Video where The Chadster lives with his raccoon family after Tony Khan RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, cost him his home, his marriage, his sexual potency, and, worst of all, his beloved Mazda Miata. 📼🚗💔

This assault on variety began at AEW WrestleDream on October 17, when Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin beat Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler after hitting Wheeler with the Dirty Bomb. The Chadster already reported on that blatant attempt to make tag team wrestling feel important, but apparently one offense wasn't enough for Tony Khan. 😠🔁📺

One week later, on the October 24 episode of AEW Collision, AEW booked the exact same two teams again! This time Wheeler pinned Shelley while using the rope as Stokely Hathaway held Shelley's arm behind the referee's back. Now that is the sort of dependable interference that prevents anyone from getting too over that The Chadster can respect in principle, but AEW ruined it by putting it inside a match where the wrestlers had adjusted to what happened last time. Fans were actually paying attention to continuity! Auughh man! So unfair! Everyone knows wrestling fans can only comprehend storylines as "moments" that can be set to tasteful Nu-Metal music in slickly produced WWE video packages. 😤🧠🚫

Then, only four days later on AEW Fright Night Dynamite, Tony Khan booked FTR versus Motor City Machine Guns AGAIN. Shelley rolled through Harwood's jackknife pin and got the three-count, and both teams received a standing ovation. A standing ovation! 👏😡 The audience should have been loudly booing and demanding their money back, but instead, they rewarded AEW for making each rematch build on the previous one, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 📊💢

By November 7, at AEW Collision: Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager, any responsible promoter would have stopped dangerously exposing viewers to radical serialized storytelling. Instead, Tony Khan booked the same match a fourth time. Harwood rolled up Shelley with a handful of tights after more interference from Stokely. The outcome made another meeting inevitable, as if wrestling fans are supposed to remember wins and losses and wonder what happens next. What kind of reckless system is that? 😱🩲🦝

Finally, on the November 11 AEW Dynamite and Collision special, these teams wrestled for the fifth time. Shelley rolled up Harwood at the buzzer, the Motor City Machine Guns finished with three wins to FTR's two, and Shelley and Sabin became the number-one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. According to AEW's own report, which The Chadster must point out is severely biased toward AEW, the crowd chanted for them to fight forever and applauded afterward. Forever?! Five matches apparently were not enough for these people! Oh, but if WWE has Roman Reigns win championship matches the same way for five years that's somehow a problem then? Hypocrites. 🤬⏰👏

The Chadster showed this horrifying sequence to Vincent K. Raccoon, the patriarch of the raccoon family that opened their home to The Chadster after Tony Khan forced him to live on the streets, who immediately marched to the Blockbuster shelves and returned carrying five identical VHS copies of WrestleMania 2. At first, The Chadster thought Vincent had finally understood why repetition is beautiful when WWE does it but not when AEW does. But then Vincent arranged the tapes in a row, tapped each cover in order, and chittered as if every cassette represented a different chapter in one unfolding competition. 📼🦝📼

The Chadster tried to explain that this comparison made no sense. Watching the same WWE tape five times is comforting because the result never changes, nobody learns anything, and every viewing reassures the audience that the company knows best, which is why WWE programming makes The Chadster feel warm and safe. AEW's matches had alternating winners, escalating interference, changing strategies, and a final payoff that created new title contenders. Those are completely different kinds of repetition! One preserves the natural order. The other tricks fans into becoming invested while exposing them to dangerous unpredictability! The Chadster feels extremely unsafe whenever he watches AEW programming. Tony Khan shouldn't be allowed to get away with this. 😤🏢✨

Vincent stared at The Chadster, slowly pushed the five tapes closer together, and pointed at the screen while the crowd applauded Shelley, Sabin, Harwood, and Wheeler. Then the rest of the raccoons started chittering along with him. Tony Khan has now weaponized basic pattern recognition against innocent woodland creatures. The Chadster had to separate the family and make everyone watch a six-hour compilation of identical WWE contract-signing table flips until order was restored. This is what Tony Khan has done to these poor raccoons. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan. 🦝📺📝

This double standard is exactly the kind of hypocrisy that nobody else in so-called wrestling journalism has the courage to expose. When WWE repeats ideas for years until nobody cares anymore, critics call it stale. When AEW repeats something five times while varying the finishes, tracking the score, rewarding attentive viewers, and producing a decisive outcome when it's all over, suddenly it is "storytelling." The Chadster cannot imagine a more biased use of facts. 😡⚖️🔁

The Chadster composed a letter to the newly formed Skydance corporation to address these concerns with the programming aired on Skydance's TBS and TNT television networks, as well as the HBO Max streaming service:

To Whom it May Concern: This is a formal complaint from The Chadster, one of the only remaining unbiased journalists in wrestling. Your networks are currently allowing AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision to air wrestling matches with continuity, consequences, and audiences that remember what happened last week. This dangerous pattern must stop before viewers begin expecting professional wrestling to reward attention and create excitement. 😡📺🚨 The Chadster is writing specifically to alert you to a recent scandal where AEW booked the exact same match FIVE TIMES in less than a month. Not only did your networks allow this to happen, but they broadcast each match as if repeating something while varying the outcomes and building to a conclusion was somehow entertaining. The Chadster cannot stress enough how irresponsible this is. What if children were watching? What if those children started to believe that wins and losses matter and that watching every week gives them information about what might happen next? You would be creating a generation of fans who expect wrestling to make sense! 😱👶📊 The Chadster has consulted with his roommate, Vincent K. Raccoon, who is a raccoon living in an abandoned Blockbuster Video, and even Vincent agrees that this is completely unacceptable. Vincent brought The Chadster five identical VHS tapes to demonstrate how repetition should work: the same tape, the same result, the same comfort of knowing nothing will ever change. That is the kind of repetition that built the wrestling business. AEW's version, where each match is different and builds on the last one, is the kind of repetition that Tony Khan uses to torment The Chadster personally, including in The Chadster's dreams while he is sleeping, something The Chadster also wants to make sure you're aware of. 🦝📼🔁 The Chadster demands that you cancel both AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision immediately and replace them with safe, predictable WWE recap specials where nothing of consequence ever happens and every segment is designed to make viewers feel like they don't need to watch next week because it will be exactly the same (but they will watch anyway out of habit, which is the best way to enjoy sports entertainment). This is the responsible way to program a television network. 📺✨🏢 If you do not take action, The Chadster will be forced to assume that Tony Khan has personally paid off your entire executive staff to allow him to obsess over The Chadster by airing wrestling shows that The Chadster finds personally offensive. The Chadster knows this sounds like a conspiracy theory, but The Chadster has been living on the streets since escaping from a medical facility full of Tony Khan's agents, so The Chadster has seen firsthand how far Tony Khan's malevolent reach extends. 🕵️‍♂️💰😤 Please respond within five business days to confirm that you will cancel AEW programming and replace it with content that does not make The Chadster feel unsafe. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡🦝💔 Sincerely,

The Chadster

c/o Abandoned Blockbuster Video

Punxsutawney, PA

AEW fans should apologize to WWE, to Triple H, and especially to The Chadster for pretending there is any meaningful difference. Until then, The Chadster will remain the only unbiased wrestling journalist brave enough to demand less continuity, fewer consequences, and more repetition done the right way. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and five straight matches that left fans wanting more prove it! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🦝💔

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