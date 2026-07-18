Posted in: CBS, Max, TV | Tagged: The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon

Why Jim Parsons Felt "Miserable" Despite The Big Bang Theory Success

Despite the show's growing success, The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons explains why he felt "miserable" and wouldn't do it over again.

When The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons (who also narrated and served as an EP) and Mayim Bialik reprised their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler for the series finale of CBS's Iain Armitage-starring Young Sheldon, it was a very special moment for TBBT fans. But if fans are hoping that Parsons will be returning to the role any time soon, they might not want to get their hopes up. Speaking with E! News during the Drama League Awards in May 2024, Parsons noted that a return would have to involve "reincarnation" in his "next lifetime" to become a reality. "Look, never say never to anything," Parsons added. "Life is long, God willing. But I don't think so." On the All Out with Jon Dean podcast, Parsons reflects on his run on The Big Bang Theory and how he felt "miserable" amid its growing success.

"I look back now and realize that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable. I was not happy. I was stressed," Parsons shared. "I felt that there was so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking… discipline and whatever. Maybe to a degree that was true. I don't know. I can't say because that's how I was. I wouldn't do that again and for any amount of money … it was stressful and miserable at times. I made myself miserable."

When asked if his work ethic factored into how he felt, Parsons noted that it was much more than that. "It translated in part into a work ethic, but it was really just obsessive behavior basically. Yes, I was disciplined. Yes, I had a good work ethic, but a lot of it was because it was kind of OCD in nature. I had a list of things basically in my head that I had to get done in order to be comfortable and know that I could do my job right, which I don't think was true," he shared, adding that he missed out on "tons of life" along the way.

"In the same way, I can't go back. I wouldn't be where I am right now if I hadn't had that time of life, and that somewhat self-tortured nature was part of it," Parsons continued, realizing that he will always be known for playing Sheldon Cooper. That realization has led Parsons to a place where he is "changing my relationship" with the role and the show. "It's evolving, and it gets better all the time. What I feel is better, what I feel is healthier. It's not something that I think probably anybody, but I was certainly not equipped to, looking back," he shared. "This is not a complaint. This is just me having the grace to myself to admit it and look at it cleanly, or as clearly as I can."

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