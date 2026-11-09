Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, Skydance

Why Skydance's New DC Studios Head Won't Have Gunn & Safran's Power

Jeremy Latcham may be taking over Skydance's DC Studios from James Gunn and Peter Safran, but the answering lines are definitely not the same.

Article Summary James Gunn and Peter Safran are exiting DC Studios after four years, with Jeremy Latcham taking over.

Jeremy Latcham becomes DC Studios President and Chief Creative Officer under Skydance’s new structure.

Unlike Gunn and Safran, Latcham won’t report to Skydance’s CEOs, signaling less direct executive power.

DC Studios now reports through Skydance Motion Picture Group, hinting theatrical films will drive the strategy.

The ultimate irony would be if HBO's Lanterns scores big at the Emmys and Man of Tomorrow becomes the company's highest-grossing film of 2027. In case you hadn't heard, Skydance announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down from their leadership roles at DC Studios after four years. Taking over as President and Chief Creative Officer is Jeremy Latcham, whose resume includes work on some of Marvel Studios' early MCU films. It didn't take long for social media to blow up with a million-and-one reasons why Gunn and Safran were walking, and Latcham was taking over. But one thing that's been getting lost in the mix is that Latcham is entering a role whose answering line has been noticeably impacted.

With Gunn and Safran, their previous deal – and the announced deal when Skydance first rolled out its corporate setup – had it so that they answered directly to the CEO. With Warner Bros. Discovery, that was David Zaslav; with Skydance, that's co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz. But in the press statement about Latcham's appointment, it's noted: "Latcham will lead DC's film, television and animation slate, overseeing the creative pipeline, along with production, talent and strategy. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, Co-Chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group." No more direct line to Ellison and Kreiz, and the new answering line makes it clear that DC Studios' major focus will be theatrical films.

"DC's pantheon of characters is among the most iconic in American popular culture. I've had the privilege to help bring some of the most celebrated superhero stories to life on the big screen, and I'm excited and honored for the opportunity to now lead DC Studios into its next era. The chance to steward the incredible cast of DC characters to the screen in a way that excites lifelong fans while introducing their timeless stories to the next generation is a massive responsibility that I do not take lightly," Latcham shared in a statement earlier today. "I am grateful to Dana and Josh for putting their trust in me. I can't wait to work night and day alongside filmmakers, comic book creators, artists and storytellers of every kind, across film, television and animation, to build something ambitious for longtime DC fans and newcomers alike."

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