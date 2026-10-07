Posted in: Apple, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: gill isles, mackenzie crook, Pearce Quigley, Small Prophets, wallace and gromit

Why Small Prophets Is a Live-Action Version of Wallace and Gromit

Here's why the BBC series Small Prophets, now also streaming on Apple TV, is a live-action version of Wallace and Gromit.

Article Summary Small Prophets feels like a live-action Wallace and Gromit, blending British fantasy, comedy, and provincial charm.

Mackenzie Crook’s Small Prophets follows a frustrated son and his dreamer father as shed-built fantasies reshape reality.

Like The Detectorists, Small Prophets turns quiet lives, tiny moments, and understated emotion into something magical.

With BBC acclaim and Apple TV expanding its reach, Small Prophets looks set to become an international cult favorite.

The comedy/drama TV series Small Prophets was a smash hit on BBC 2 in the spring. It is tipped to win every BAFTA going. And now, as a second and final series is filming for BBC 1, Apple TV is bringing it to the rest of the world from Wednesday. Small Prophets is a small, strange little show, incredibly insular and provincial, the kind of thing that shouldn't have been a national hit, let alone an international one. But it is following in the path more than anything else of Wallace and Gromit. Indeed, when pitching it to foreign friends, I have described Small Prophets as a live-action Wallace and Gromit, in which Michael Palin is Wallace, now living in a care home for the elderly, as his son has moved back to their old family home to deal with all his father's business, as well as all his father's flights of fantasy, still playing out. And honestly, he's a bit sick of them now.

Small Prophets is written and directed by Mackenzie Crook. best known for playing Gareth Keenan in Ricky Gervais' and Stephen Merchant's The Office, as well as Ragetti in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. In the UK, he also wrote, starred in, and directed the BBC 1 Worzel Gummidge revival, and created his own show from scratch for BBC 2, The Detectorists, which he also wrote, directed, and co-starred alongside Toby Jones. And it was that show, small, quiet, gentle, with the tiniest of consequences, but the biggest of understated emotions about a couple of men using metal detectors and very little else, that attracted the most dedicated of audiences and BAFTAs to match. It also teamed him with comedy producer Gill Isles, who won her own BAFTAs for Gavin And Stacy and Alma's Not Normal. And together they created Small Prophets.

But what was I saying about Wallace and Gromit? The stop motion series of TV shows and films created by Nick Park through Aardman Animation, Channel 4, and the BBC. And part of a long British tradition of small, short, stop-frame and cartoon animation being made for kids' audiences and shown on the BBC before the Six O'Clock News. Bagpuss, The Wombles, Paddington, The Magic Roundabout, Captain Pugwash, Mister Benn, Rhubarb And Custard, often made by men in their sheds at the bottom of the garden, with a voiceover from BBC sitcom stars, a hit with children, but created with an eye for their parents as they came home from work. Wallace and Gromit took this and made it literal, a stop from about a man creating worlds of fantasy in his shed, a tribute to the likes of Oliver Postgate, Ivor Wood, Gordon Murray, Eric Thompson, and John Ryan. Wallace and Gromit were also provincial, away from the big cities, with accents to match. Just as Rhubarb And Custard used the voice of Richard Briers from The Good Life, The Wombles used Bernard Cribbins from Fawlty Towers, so Wallace And Gromit used Peter Sallis from Last Of The Summer Wine, and made it as much a part of the myth of The North as that show was.

And so we have Small Prophets, also set in the small suburbs of Manchester, but at the bottom of a forgotten cul-de-sac rather than a terrace. Mackenzie Crook wrote and directed the show, taking a smaller part as the snivelly hardware store boss of Michael Sleep, played by Pearce Quigley, also from The Detectorists, Cutting It, and The Gentlemen. Michael Sleep lives a life of frustration, dealing with Michael Palin, his father, who is full of optimism, fantasy, and the exact opposite of his son, while his own life has fallen apart after his wife simply disappeared. But the son does humour him and takes one of his father's flights of fantasy, discovered during his international travels, and promises to try to recreate it. In his shed at the bottom of the garden. I really don't want to spoil where this show goes, but I will say that it does include creating stop-motion animation in the shed, amid intrusions from neighbours, the police, his work, and his colleagues. And somehow that one act of fantasy creates others, as very slowly, in very small ways, acts of coincidence seem to grow, whether that's in his breakfast cereal, the oil puddles on the street, and what falls from the sky.

The first series is six episodes long, half an hour each. You could watch it all in one night, but it's best not to. It may well be the greatest screen fantasy of all time. If you can avoid any trailers, any further explanation, any screencaps, I would advise it. A second series is currently being made, and it looks like it may well need at least one foreign shoot. The Apple+ money might help with that. And then that will be it. No spinoffs, no franchise, just pure magic. Instead, I would suggest that the BBC consider Mackenzie Crook and Gill Isles for the new Doctor Who revival. I can't think of anyone more British, more perfect, more weird to take it on. But maybe it will take next year's BAFTAs to convince them. Small Prophets is on the BBC iPlayer now and on Apple TV from Wednesday, the 7th of October. Don't watch the trailer or read the synopsis. Just dive in. Trust me.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!