Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

Will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms End with 3 Seasons? Bloys Responds

Will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms wrap up its run after three seasons? HBO/HBO Max Content Head Casey Bloys addressed the question.

There's nothing like HBO Max walking away with 122 Emmy Award nominations to make HBO/HBO Max Content Head Casey Bloys smiling – and offering updates on a number of favorite shows. Speaking with Variety, Bloys was asked about the future of writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The "Game of Thrones" prequel series kicked off production on the second season back in December, and there had been rumblings that the plan was for it to run for three seasons. "We'll see what [creator] Ira [Parker] is thinking right now. They're finishing up shooting Season 2, and we'll see what he and George [R.R. Martin] are thinking," Bloys shared, regarding any final decisions on when the series may – or may not – end. "But that was really nice to see the show break through. It's got a really sweet and unique tone, and it was kind of an experiment in varying the tones on what one would expect between 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon.'"

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends. Lucy Boynton (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Bohemian Rhapsody), Babou Ceesay (Alien: Earth; Damilola, Our Loved Boy), and Peter Mullan (Ozark, Session 9) have joined the cast for the second season. Boynton has been tapped to play Lady Rohanne, while Ceesay is on board as Ser Bennis, and Mullan is set as Ser Eustace Osgrey.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

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