Posted in: ABC, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: high potential, super bowl, The Rookie, Will Trent

Will ABC Have "Super" High Potential, The Rookie & Will Trent Plans?

Though the wait until 2027 isn't great, ABC's High Potential, The Rookie, Will Trent, and other shows could benefit from Super Bowl LXI hype.

Article Summary High Potential Season 3 skipping ABC’s fall lineup stings, but the move could boost the hit drama ahead of Super Bowl LXI.

ABC’s Spring 2027 slate is stacked with High Potential, The Rookie, Will Trent, The Bachelor, and more fan favorites.

Super Bowl LXI lands on Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day weekend, creating huge ratings potential for ABC and Disney.

High Potential and ABC’s 2027 hits could ride massive Super Bowl LXI promotion across ESPN, Hulu, Disney+, and ABC.

Just to be clear? We're not taking anything away from ABC's Fall 2026 lineup. Seriously, you can't go wrong with the returns of Scrubs, Abbott Elementary, and RJ Decker. That said… the network's Spring 2027 lineup is just banger after banger. We've got the return of The Rookie for its ninth season, along with the new spinoff series, The Rookie: North. In addition, The Bachelor, Shifting Gears, Will Trent, the new Grey's Anatomy spinoff, and Celebrity Jeopardy! won't be back until the new year. But the one that really hit fans hard was the news that Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential wouldn't be back for its third season this fall. And yet, it makes perfect sense – even if you're not a fan of it – because of what ABC has going on for Valentine's Day: Super Bowl LXI.

It's no secret that networks pay a crapload of money for the rights to air/stream the NFL's championship game – and for good reason. Unless they actively look to screw things up, the Super Bowl's global reach is pretty much a no-brainer moneymaker for whoever has it on their screens. But what makes the SoFi Stadium-set Super Bowl LXI extra special is that it takes place on Valentine's Day. On top of that, it's also Presidents' Day weekend in the U.S. – meaning a large chunk of folks have the following Monday off from work. When a calendar "perfect storm" like that hits the pop culture landscape, the potential for record-breaking viewers is through the roof.

ABC owner Disney understands the significance of it all too well, kicking off the company's year-long road to Super Bowl LXI immediately following this year's Super Bowl. With the big game set for ABC, ESPN, Disney+, Hulu, and more, you can imagine just how much corporate synergy will be in play – and that's why ABC having High Potential and other hit shows running in 2027 makes perfect sense. Not only will the network have over a half-dozen heavy hitters already running by the time February 14th hits, but the marketing behind Super Bowl LXI could also be a great way to get those shows some serious global exposure. Who wouldn't want to see the casts of Will Trent, The Rookie, or High Potential hanging out in a box at the stadium – maybe together in some big Disney/ABC suite? If you're a fan of the shows not coming back this fall, take heart in knowing that the wait may well have been worth it.

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