Posted in: CBS, TV, TV | Tagged: 60 minutes, opinion

Will Bari Weiss Do to 60 Minutes What Was Done to CBS Evening News?

CBS News' Bari Weiss and EP Nick Bilton are bringing some new faces aboard 60 Minutes: Ross Douthat, Sebastian Junger, and Gianna Toboni.

Article Summary 60 Minutes heads into a major shake-up as Bari Weiss and EP Nick Bilton remake the CBS newsmagazine lineup.

Ross Douthat joins 60 Minutes, with Sebastian Junger and Gianna Toboni added as new contributors.

Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Cecilia Vega are out as 60 Minutes resets for a new season.

Norah O’Donnell and Trevor Phillips get expanded 60 Minutes roles as CBS faces fresh pressure over ratings.

It looks like CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and EP Nick Bilton are going to have a chance to work the same "magic" that drove the now Tony Dokoupil-anchored CBS Evening News further into third place (more on that in a minute) on 60 Minutes. Heading into the start of the new season, we already know that Scott Pelley, Anderson Cooper, Sharyn Alfonsi, and Cecilia Vega are out. Now, we're learning who the three new faces will be when the award-winning news magazine returns.

First up, we have New York Times conservative opinion columnist Ross Douthat (we're going to assume Weiss and Bilton will bring a liberal columnist aboard, too… right?). In addition, Perfect Storm author Sebastian Junger is joining as a contributor, as is former Vice News senior correspondent Gianna Toboni. In addition, Norah O'Donnell has been upped to a correspondent on the show, as will Trevor Phillips, Senior Global Affairs Correspondent for CBS News. Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim are remaining with the show.

As for that CBS Evening News "success" that we were mocking during the opening, here's a look at the network evening news ratings for the week ending July 13th (according to Nielsen):

ABC World News Tonight: ABC World News Tonight averaged 8.476 million total viewers and 1.073 million 25-to-54-year-old demo viewers. We're looking at a 2% increase in total viewers and a 1% increase in demo viewers over the previous week.

NBC Nightly News: NBC Nightly News averaged 6.684 million total viewers and 1.002 25-to-54-year-old demo viewers. That's a jump of 5% in total viewers and 7% in demo viewers compared to the previous week.

CBS Evening News: CBS Evening News averaged 3.754 million total viewers and 472,000 25-to-54-year-old demo viewers. That's a 1% drop in total viewers and a 5% drop in the demo. Even more concerning for Weiss and Dokoupil: those numbers are also a 1% drop in total viewers and a 5% drop in the demo over the same week in 2025.

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