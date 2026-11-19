Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Will Elsbeth Feel The Burn? Here's Our S04E06: "Lean Girls" Preview

Check out our preview for CBS's Elsbeth S04E06: "Lean Girls," guest-starring Lea Michele as Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer.

Article Summary CBS’s Elsbeth S04E06 “Lean Girls” pits Elsbeth against Lea Michele’s celebrity Pilates guru Darcy Miles.

The official Elsbeth synopsis teases a Pilates student’s murder, with Anju Andre-Bergmann writing and Nick Gomez directing.

Elsbeth S04E07 “Holdout for a Hero” sends Elsbeth and Captain Wagner into a fight over legacy, community, and murder.

Elsbeth Season 4 also lines up guest stars including Uzo Aduba, Tyne Daly, Simon Helberg, Molly Shannon, and Lucas Hedges.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for CBS, Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth. In tonight's episode, S04E06: "Lean Girls," Elsbeth (Preston) has her mental radar attuned to Lea Michele's (Glee, Funny Girl) Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles a little too hard. Check out the official overview, image gallery, and more below. In addition, we have a look at what's on tap for after Thanksgiving: S04E07: "Holdout for a Hero."

Elsbeth S04E06: "Lean Girls" & S04E07: "Holdout for a Hero" Previews

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 6: "Lean Girls" – Elsbeth feels the burn when a Pilates student's murder pits her against a celebrity fitness guru (Lea Michele). Written by Anju Andre-Bergmann and directed by Nick Gomez.

Elsbeth Season 4 Episode 7: "Holdout for a Hero" – When a hitman targets the last holdout against a billion-dollar development, Elsbeth and Captain Wagner are pulled into battles over legacy and community. Meanwhile, Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson) returns undercover as the project manager for the new building being constructed. Written by Bryan Goluboff and directed by Stephen Surjik.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Britne Oldford (Detective Nina Taylor) and Molly Price (Detective Jackie Donnelly) are set to return this season. Here's an updated rundown of who's on tap to guest star this season:

Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) stars as Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counselor whose torrid affair with an old love leads to murder.

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby will make a special cameo appearance.

Nicholas Braun (Succession) stars as Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous American playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his celebrated father.

Jemima Kirke (Girls) stars as Winter Redgrave, the sleek CEO of a successful "lifestyle" brand whose world is perfectly curated until her sister threatens a corporate takeover.

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso, Veep) plays Cody Baxter, a born-and-raised Coney Islander and up-and-coming competitive eater with a deadly appetite for fame.

Lea Michele (Glee, Funny Girl) plays Darcy Miles, a Pilates Princess and trainer who, when asked to whip her girls into shape, flexes her muscles too hard.

Nat Faxon (Loot, Married) plays Perry Macintyre, the least popular member at the Nickerson Country Club, whose miraculous hole-in-one leads to murder.

Christine Ebersole (The Wolf of Wall Street) plays Elsbeth's mother, Lydia, who can charm anyone – except her own daughter.

Uzo Aduba (The Residence) plays Allegra Miller, a proud New Yorker fighting developers to keep her home and change her life forever.

Tyne Daly (Cagney and Lacey) plays Helen Adler, a dedicated birder who's not afraid to ruffle feathers when her flock is threatened.

Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) plays Briggs Potter, a fervent Revolutionary War reenactor whose position is threatened by a new recruit.

Molly Shannon (SNL) plays Patty Prince, the creator of a female superhero on the verge of superstardom. When a stickler for universe consistency stands in her way, Patty finds she has the power of murder.

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) plays "Data" Stevens, the founder and CEO of a prediction market, who will do anything to maintain his and his company's "good vibes."

CBS's Elsbeth is executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Jonathan Tolins, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff, Gail Barringer, and Leah Nanako Winkler, with Tolins serving as showrunner

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