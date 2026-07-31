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Will FOX News Roll Out Apologies for Trump Reflecting Pool Witch Hunt?

The Trump Administration admitted it didn't have the evidence against U.S. Olympic rower David Hearn. Will FOX "News" roll out the apologies?

What better way for the Trump Administration to let former U.S. Olympic rower David Hearn know that we appreciated him representing our country on the world stage than charging him with vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool – only to then have to request the charges be dropped because you didn't have all of the evidence you needed in advance to get an indictment? That's exactly what happened today, with former FOX "News" talking head and losing-track-recorded U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro submitting a 20-page filing with the court that dropped a big "our bad" – and looked to push the blame onto the Interior Department. It seems that there was some lousy installation on the part of the folks that Trump hired, combined with "the rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration in the weeks surrounding Independence Day 2026." As if that wasn't bad enough, there was also evidence that the extent and kind of damage to the reflecting pool could not have been committed by vandals.

To say that Hearn's legal team was happy with what went down on Friday, they're also pretty pissed that the Trump Administration would weaponize the legal system to perpetuate a lie. "Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong. The government's approach was ready, fire, aim. The administration owes Mr. Hearn an apology," said Hearn's lawyers in a statement. We're hoping that includes FOX "News," where more than a few of the alleged news network's talking heads ran with the assumption that the reflecting pool was vandalized and how it was all part of some left-wing crusade against Trump. And let's not forget about Pirro, White House talking head Karoline Leavitt, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and others, who made the news network rounds to not only peddle a sick fantasy, but also berate anyone who would dare question them. Check out the smugness on display between Pirro and FOX "News" talking head Jesse Watters in the clip below, along with the condescending attitude from Burgum during his CNN interview, and Leavitt peddling nonsense with Sean Hannity:

We could've made this montage of liars an hour long but you get the point pic.twitter.com/JxdpqSygX3 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 31, 2026

CNN montage of Jeanine Pirro's claims from the press conference on the reflecting pool indictment: There was an effort, a violent effort, to rip up the sealant from the bottom of the pool. We can state and prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he caused damage, and that damage… pic.twitter.com/WXv3ZtXFhC — Acyn (@Acyn) August 1, 2026

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