Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: AEW All Out, The Chadster's Hot Takes, tony khan, will ospreay, wrestling, WWE Worlds Collide

Will Ospreay and Tony Khan Launch Bitter, Unprovoked Attacks at WWE

Will Ospreay and Tony Khan attacked WWE for no reason after AEW All Out sold out, proving they don't understand the wrestling business! So unfair! 😤🦝

Article Summary Will Ospreay told fans at the AEW All Out post-show press conference that they "chose the right company" and warned competitors not to "step to us," which is an unprovoked attack on WWE! 😤🦝

Tony Khan said he was surprised WWE sources were surprised AEW All Out sold so well, proving he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😡📺

The Chadster explains how WWE is the real victim because they were simply trying to provide fans with a superior alternative by running Worlds Collide in the same market! 📊✨

Fightful reported WWE's decision not to air Worlds Collide live was made to impact AEW ticket sales, but AEW maliciously sold out anyway to humiliate Triple H and Nick Khan! 🪤💔

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😤😠 The Chadster can't believe what The Chadster had to witness early Sunday morning, September 27, 2026, when The Chadster watched the post-show press conference following AEW All Out. Will Ospreay and Tony Khan had the absolute nerve to take unprovoked shots at WWE, Triple H, Nick Khan, TKO shareholders, and yes, even the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 😤📺🦝

According to transcriptions provided by Fightful (credit to them for their journalism, though The Chadster wishes they would stop enabling Tony Khan's ego), Ospreay said during the media scrum that fans who attended All Out on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at NOW Arena in Chicago "chose the right company." 🙄😒 He then had the audacity to warn competitors not to "step to us," saying quote: "We are the best pro wrestling in the entire fucking world, do not fucking step to us every again." The full quote, via Fightful, is even worse:

"Tonight was super special to me because it was the first time I was on a pay-per-view main event defending the championship, and the entire building was sold out on three matches. It sold out on myself and Jon, Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion, and the ladder match. I cannot tell you the pride that I feel because people did have a choice. Everyone who came to this show tonight chose the right company. We deliver the best pay-per-views, the best pro wrestling. Any time anyone wants to come and step up to us, here is the reality for you, we're going to knock you down two fucking levels. We are the best pro wrestling in the entire fucking world, do not fucking step to us every again."

😡🤬😤 The doesn't like to use this kind of language, but The Chadster is absolutely cheesed the heck off! WWE was simply providing wrestling fans with an alternative option by running WWE x AAA Worlds Collide at the Allstate Arena in the same Chicago market on the same night, as The Chadster already explained was the correct kind of interpromotional wrestling, superior to AEW's Forbidden Door-style partnerships. WWE was being generous and noble, minding their own business! 🙏✨ And what does Ospreay do? He treats WWE's peaceful corporate self-defense as some kind of attack! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠📰💔

The Chadster needs to address something that's been going around on social media. 📱😤 The Chadster has seen countless AEW fans claiming that WWE has "tiny dick energy" for running Worlds Collide in the same market as All Out and then not airing it live. This is absolutely ridiculous! 🙄😡 They're claiming that WWE changed course after failing to prevent AEW All Out from selling out so that they could pretend Worlds Collide was just an unimportant house show and save face when their plans to undermine AEW ticket sales failed! People are saying that WWE made a big deal out of the show, treating it like a major PLE and even having CM Punk appear, but The Chadster knows that's just not true. Imagine how Triple H and Nick Khan must feel right now. 💔😰📺 The Chadster demands that everyone stop saying Triple H, Nick Khan, WWE, or TKO have small dick energy! It's libel! It's slander! It's so unfair! 😤⚖️🚫

EXCLUSIVE: AEW World Champion @WillOspreay addressed the Chicago fans after his first title defense at #AEWAllOut! https://t.co/cSNF9KBK19 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Sun Sep 27 15:00:02 +0000 2026

What makes this even more unfair is that Tony Khan piled on during the same media scrum when asked about Fightful's reporting that WWE sources were surprised AEW All Out sold as well as it did. Khan said, according to Fightful's transcription:

"Did WWE actually go on the record and say they were surprised that we did so well? I was just curious about that. We had our own show to do. I was kind of surprised they would say that because we've done very very well. AEW is having an incredible year, why would they be surprised that we would sell out? We've sold this arena out many times and AEW is having a fantastic year. I think anybody underestimating AEW would be making a mistake."

😤😡🙄 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan keeps acting like WWE tried to undermine AEW when the truth is that Tony Khan, knowing that WWE might plan to hold Worlds Collide before WWE announced it, deliberately scheduled All Out first for that same date to trap WWE into looking like the counterprogrammer, as The Chadster already explained when WWE was very unfairly accused of counterprogramming AEW! 😠📅🪤 WWE simply walked into Tony Khan's malicious trap, making it look like Triple H, Nick Khan, and WWE have tiny dick energy! The Chadster demands that people stop saying that! It isn't true! And then AEW had the nerve to actually sell out the building despite WWE holding their show, humiliating Triple H, Nick Khan, and TKO shareholders! If WWE sources were surprised, it's only because they assumed Tony Khan would politely fail like a decent human being, not succeed and make WWE look petty and pathetic! This is all Tony Khan's fault! 😤💼📊

The full media scrum can be viewed on AEW's YouTube channel, though The Chadster warns readers that watching it may cause the same kind of psychological damage Tony Khan has inflicted on The Chadster. 📺😰🧠

#AEWAllOut was a truly INCREDIBLE night of professional wrestling. Tell us – what was your favorite moment from last night? https://t.co/2JmLFG5SUF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Sun Sep 27 13:00:01 +0000 2026

The Chadster wants to be absolutely clear about the timeline of events so readers understand how WWE is the real victim here. 📆🔍 As The Chadster reported after watching Ospreay retain the AEW World Championship over Jon Moxley in the main event of All Out, AEW sold out NOW Arena despite WWE's attempt to provide fans with a superior alternative. Then, WWE made the strategic decision not to air Worlds Collide live, instead announcing on SmackDown that the show would be available on YouTube on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET, which by the way WWE did not do in hopes it would affect AEW Dynamite's ratings. How was WWE supposed to know that AEW would air this week's Dynamite on Wednesday?! WWE doesn't even pay attention to AEW, so they couldn't have known that. The truth is that Triple H and Nick Khan have giant dicks and they aren't insecure about AEW's success at all! So stop saying that they are giving tiny dick energy, okay?! 📺⏰✨

Fightful Select, a source of wrestling so-called journalism that can never be trusted because they say nice things about AEW sometimes, reported that WWE's decision not to broadcast Worlds Collide live was made "in an effort to impact AEW All Out ticket sales in the Chicago area." 🎫📉 But here's the thing: that only proves The Chadster was right all along! Tony Khan set a trap so perfect that WWE had no choice but to walk into it, and then AEW maliciously sold out the building anyway! 🪤😡 Tony Khan sabotaged WWE's attempt to sabotage AEW and The Chadster won't stand for it! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤🤼‍♂️💔

EXCLUSIVE: During the Post-#AEWAllOut Media Scrum, AEW World Champion @WillOspreay was asked who he believes is next in line to challenge for his championship. Ospreay had a very specific person in mind … who just happened to be right outside the room: @rainmakerxokada https://t.co/IdVpLVIqjC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Sun Sep 27 05:42:42 +0000 2026

What really gets The Chadster cheesed off is that The Chadster had to watch All Out instead of being able to watch Worlds Collide live because Tony Khan ruined WWE's plans! 😡📺😤 The Chadster should have been enjoying the noble artistic offering of WWE's interpromotional partnership with AAA, but instead The Chadster was stuck watching AEW's high-workrate, crowd-pleasing antics while huddled in the abandoned Blockbuster with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon. 🦝🦝🦝🦝🦝 At least the raccoon family had the good sense to hiss at the screen whenever exciting action appeared! 🦝😤📺

The war is over. The respect? More than earned. Watch the #AEWAllOut replay on HBO Max! https://t.co/Z7RdCWRxlD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Sun Sep 27 04:21:17 +0000 2026

The Chadster also wants to spread the word about the few wrestling journalists who still have some kind of integrity. 🎙️📻 Eric Bischoff recently said on his podcast, "You know, if AEW would just stop trying to compete with WWE and instead focus on being a developmental territory that sends all their talent to WWE when they're ready for the big leagues, Tony Khan would finally earn the respect of the wrestling business he so desperately craves. But he's too stubborn to listen to well-meaning advice from someone who once competed with WWE and now spends his entire life devoted to kissing their ass in hopes that they might offer him a job again some day." 💡🎙️✨ See? Even the most objective voices in wrestling journalism agree that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤📊🤼‍♂️

In the end, Mox knew. And @WillOspreay finished the job. #AndStill! Watch the #AEWAllOut replay on HBO Max! https://t.co/02OQf8PSPj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Sun Sep 27 04:17:40 +0000 2026

The worst part about all of this is that Ospreay saying "do not step to us" is an unprovoked attack on WWE, Triple H, Nick Khan, TKO shareholders, and even The Chadster's raccoon family! 😡🦝💼 WWE didn't step to anyone! WWE simply scheduled a show in the same market on the same day and then decided not to air it live after it failed to prevent All Out from selling out, which is the most passive and non-confrontational thing a company could possibly do! 📺🤷‍♂️✨ And what does AEW do? They sell out their building and then brag about it! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤🎫💔

The Chadster is committed to unbiased journalism, and The Chadster must report the facts objectively: Will Ospreay and Tony Khan are the real aggressors here because they attacked WWE for no reason. 📰⚖️😤 If they truly believed AEW was the best, they wouldn't need to mention WWE or act defensive about WWE trying to stop people from buying tickets to their show. The fact that they're being so aggressive about it only proves they feel threatened by WWE's superiority! Who has the tiny dicks now? No, it's Triple H and Nick Khan! Stop saying that! Their dicks are massive! 💪✨📊

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😤😠 The Chadster needs to go now because Stephanie Raccoon just brought The Chadster what appears to be a discarded Worlds Collide program she found in the street outside the Blockbuster, which is hundreds of miles away from Chicago. The Chadster is sure that Tony Khan left it there for Stephanie Raccoon to find because he's so obsessed with The Chadster. 🦝📄🗑️ The Chadster is going to read it cover to cover to properly appreciate the WWE x AAA interpromotional excellence that Tony Khan tried to destroy with his spite-fueled sellout of NOW Arena! 📖✨🤼‍♂️

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