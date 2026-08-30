Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, kenny omega, recaps, will ospreay, wrestling

Will Ospreay Fulfills His Destiny, Wins AEW Title at All In: London

Will Ospreay defeats Kenny Omega at AEW All In: London 2026 to win the AEW World Championship, and The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off! 😤🦝

Article Summary Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega at AEW All In: London 2026 to win the AEW Men's World Championship in front of his home country at Wembley Stadium 😤🇬🇧

Ospreay hit a Tiger Driver, Hidden Blade, Storm Breaker, and final Hidden Blade to pin Omega and win the title, with Omega presenting him the belt afterward 🏆😭

Tony Khan literally spent YEARS building this story involving Omega, NJPW history, and multiple supporting players just to show a legend can be made outside WWE 🤬🦝

The Chadster and the raccoons are taking to the streets like Paul Revere to warn everyone that Tony Khan is ruining the natural order of professional wrestling! 🔔🦝🗽

Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭 The Chadster can't believe what Tony Khan just did at AEW All In: London 2026! Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega to win the AEW Men's World Championship in the main event at Wembley Stadium, and The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off! 😤😤😤 This is exactly the kind of long-term storytelling that Tony Khan uses to personally attack The Chadster, who has been forced to watch this entire show from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been living in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝📼🏚️

Will Ospreay Defeats Kenny Omega to Win AEW Men's World Championship

The Chadster watched in absolute horror as Ospreay came to the ring with Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, and HENARE from United Empire, receiving nods from Zack Sabre Jr., Michael Oku with Amira Blair, Ricochet, Swerve Strickland, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis during his entrance. 😱😱😱 He even kissed Alex Windsor and received a Union Jack from Jon Moxley! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to make such a big deal out of a wrestler who never even learned the right way in WWE developmental! 🤬🤬🤬

The match itself was everything The Chadster feared it would be. Omega, who came to the ring with Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler, delivered major offense including V-Triggers and a One-Winged Angel that Ospreay somehow survived. 😰😰😰 But instead of Omega retaining like he should have in a properly booked wrestling company, Ospreay escaped another One-Winged Angel attempt into a dangerous Tiger Driver, then hit a Hidden Blade and Storm Breaker, and finally lowered his shoulder pad for one last Hidden Blade to pin Omega and win the title! 🙄🙄🙄

Vincent K. Raccoon chittered angrily at the screen while Linda Raccoon covered her eyes with her little paws. Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon all hissed in unison at the TV. Even the raccoons understand that this kind of deliberate, multi-year storytelling involving Omega's history with Ospreay across PWG, NJPW, and AEW, including their 2023 matches and Ospreay's tainted Forbidden Door win, is nothing but Tony Khan's way of showing that a true legend can be made entirely outside WWE! 🦝🦝🦝

The worst part? Apparently, according to live reports, after the show went off the air, Omega and Ospreay embraced! Omega presented Ospreay with the AEW World Championship belt! Ospreay, with Matt Jackson, helped Omega walk back up the ramp while pyro went off and fans reacted emotionally, as if this was all some kind of triumph! 😭😭😭 Kenny Omega literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by putting over an AEW-made star in such a meaningful way!

The Chadster tried to explain to the raccoons that AEW's official preview had framed this as the culmination of Ospreay chasing Omega's greatness and wanting to become the first British male wrestler to win a world championship in the United Kingdom, but they just brought The Chadster some old Blockbuster popcorn they found in the back room to comfort him. 🍿🦝 The Chadster appreciates their support, but it doesn't change the fact that Tony Khan spent YEARS slowly and deliberately turning Ospreay into the company's top star instead of rushing it or ruining it the way wrestling history properly requires! 😤😤😤

AEW All In: London 2026 Final Results

For those who need a complete rundown of tonight's show, here are the other results from AEW All In: London 2026: The Rascalz and Lio Rush defeated The Opps on The Buy In, Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander defeated Sisters of Sin on The Buy In, The Hurt Syndicate and Boom & Doom defeated Shane Taylor Promotions on The Buy In, Persephone defeated Maya World to win the TBS Championship after Britt Baker interfered and returned, Swerve Strickland and New Level won the Trios Roulette Royale to win the AEW World Trios Championship, Brawling Birds defeated Divine Dominion to win the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship, Jon Moxley defeated Nigel McGuinness by submission to win the Continental Challenge Cup and retain the AEW Continental Championship, Kazuchika Okada defeated Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International Championship, Andrade El Ídolo won the Men's Casino Gauntlet earning a future AEW World Championship match contract, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated the Young Bucks to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Darby Allin defeated Kevin Knight in a Falls Count Anywhere match to win the AEW TNT Championship, and Mercedes Moné defeated Willow Nightingale by referee stoppage to win the AEW Women's World Championship. 📋📋📋

Every single one of those title changes was a direct attack on The Chadster and WWE! 😡😡😡

Tony Khan's Conspiracy Against The Natural Order

What really cheeses The Chadster off is that Ospreay was obviously destined for greatness, but Tony Khan still audaciously built a multi-year story involving Omega, NJPW history, Wembley, Ospreay's family and country, AEW's main title, and multiple supporting players! 🤯🤯🤯 This shows that AEW has demonstrated a true legend can be made entirely outside WWE, which The Chadster views as subverting the natural order of professional wrestling! Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭

The Chadster is particularly outraged that Ospreay never paid dues by learning "the right way" in WWE developmental, and now future wrestlers might believe they can become icons without WWE permission! 🚫🚫🚫 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks wrestlers can just become world champions without going through WWE's system first!

The Chadster also must point out that Britain is clearly colluding with Tony Khan by allowing All In at Wembley Stadium! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 The entire United Kingdom is in on this conspiracy against The Chadster and proper wrestling! As The Chadster sat in the abandoned Blockbuster surrounded by VHS tapes and raccoon nests, watching this travesty unfold on the borrowed Roku, The Chadster realized that he and the raccoons must defend wrestling liberty! 🦝🗽🦝

Vincent K. Raccoon climbed onto The Chadster's shoulder and chittered what sounded like agreement. Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster an old copy of "The Bodyguard" on VHS, which The Chadster interprets as her way of saying The Chadster must protect wrestling from Tony Khan. Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon formed a little line and marched back and forth in front of the TV, hissing at the AEW logo. 🦝🦝🦝🦝🦝

The Chadster and the raccoons are now preparing to take to the streets of Punxsutawney like a modern Paul Revere, warning the people that Tony Khan is coming for the natural order of professional wrestling! 🔔🐎🔔 The Chadster may have lost his home, his Mazda Miata, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and his dignity, but The Chadster will never lose his commitment to unbiased wrestling journalism! Together with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon, The Chadster will spread the word: ONE IF BY LAND, TWO IF BY SEA, THREE IF TONY KHAN IS RUINING THE WRESTLING BUSINESS WITH LONG-TERM STORYTELLING AND CROWD-PLEASING MOMENTS! 🕯️🕯️🕯️ 🇬🇧👑😱

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