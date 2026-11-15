Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Full Gear, Kyle Fletcher, recaps, will ospreay, wrestling

Will Ospreay Retains at AEW Full Gear, Ruins Wrestling as MJF Returns

Will Ospreay retained the AEW World Championship over Kyle Fletcher at AEW Full Gear 2026, completing the night's final attack on The Chadster.

Article Summary Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher after a Hidden Blade and powerbomb to retain the AEW World Championship. 🏆

The Cut won Anarchy in the Arena when Jay White pinned Jon Moxley after the Blade Runner. 🗡️

The Chadster says Ospreay skipped WWE developmental and should not be allowed to become this popular. 😤

The raccoons' Full Gear fallout shelter suffered its final breach when an independently developed star stood tall. 🦝

Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher to retain the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2026, and The Chadster has survived to report the final insult of the night. 😤🏆 An independently developed wrestler just left an AEW pay-per-view as a beloved world champion without first learning the proper way to face a hard camera at the WWE Performance Center. Auughh man! So unfair! 🚨🦝

As if that were not enough, The Cut defeated the combined Death Riders and The Conglomeration in Anarchy in the Arena immediately before the main event. 😵‍💫🔥 That means the last two matches gave fans a decisive faction war and a world-title match rooted in years of personal history. Tony Khan clearly designed the ending of this show to attack The Chadster specifically. 😡📺

🔥 The Cut Wins Anarchy in the Arena

The Chadster has always said there is no place for violence in professional wrestling, unless it is presented by WWE with dramatic music, corporate branding, and a commemorative playset available for preorder. 🙄🪓 This Anarchy in the Arena match began in the crowd and ranged through ringside and the entrance area, with weapons, broken glass, a flaming table, and several late arrivals. It was far too dangerous and unpredictable, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤🚫

The crucial ending was mercifully simple. The Cut's win culminated when Jay White hit Jon Moxley with the Blade Runner on broken glass and pinned him. 🗡️✅ The Cut won, while the Death Riders and Conglomeration were left battered after a match that appeared determined to use every object in Phoenix except a tasteful WWE-branded folding table. 😩🏜️

The Chadster cannot endorse a wrestling match where the wrestlers look like they genuinely despise each other and the audience believes anything might happen. 😠📉 WWE understands that violence should be carefully organized into a clean video package so fans know exactly how to feel before the first bell. Tony Khan does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️📋

🏆 Will Ospreay Retains Against Kyle Fletcher

Then Ospreay and Fletcher wrestled for the AEW World Championship, drawing on their long history as former allies and bitter rivals. 😤⚔️ Fletcher survived several major near-falls and kept forcing Ospreay to dig deeper instead of calmly accepting his assigned place in the corporate hierarchy. That kind of emotional escalation is reckless. 📣😖

Ospreay ultimately hit Fletcher with another Hidden Blade, followed it with a powerbomb, and pinned him to retain the championship. 🐯🏆 Ospreay became a star through years of wrestling around the world rather than paying his dues in WWE developmental, where Triple H invented the concepts of training, ambition, and having abs. Ospreay's success should be illegal! 🚔😡

The final insult came after the bell. A masked attacker jumped Ospreay, revealed himself as the returning MJF, and produced his custom AEW World Championship belt. 😱💼 MJF stood over Ospreay's championship before escaping through the crowd when United Empire returned, and Ospreay was helped backstage as the show ended. Tony Khan could not even let The Chadster begin processing one disaster before launching the next one. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🚨

The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists brave enough to say it: a champion cannot simply connect with fans, deliver in major matches, and build a career outside WWE. 😤📝 There must be paperwork. There must be a branded warehouse. There must be at least one documentary where a coach tells him that this business is not ballet. Ospreay skipped the sacred process and now Tony Khan is rewarding him for it. Auughh man! So unfair! 📄🚨

🦝 The Full Gear Fallout Shelter Suffers Its Final Breach

Longtime readers know The Chadster is reporting from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata. 🏚️🦝🚗 The Chadster only wanted to provide ethical journalism about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible, but Tony Khan could not allow even that small happiness. 😭📼

After the shelter survived surprise debuts, consecutive title changes, successful former WWE wrestlers, and an entire night of dangerous unpredictability, The Chadster created one final defense: the WWE Developmental Customs Desk. 🛂📋 Vincent K. Raccoon staffed a velvet rope made from extension cords, Linda Raccoon guarded a laminated Performance Center application, and Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon arranged orange training cones across the New Releases aisle. Any champion lacking approved developmental credentials was supposed to be denied entry. 🦝🚧

But when Ospreay raised the AEW World Championship, every old television in the Blockbuster lit up at once. 📺⚡ The orange cones toppled, the velvet rope snapped, and the cardboard admissions desk collapsed into the Action section. Vincent K. Raccoon stared at the screen, lowered his tiny plastic whistle, and chittered the words The Chadster had feared all night: "He got over somewhere else." 😱🦝

And then MJF, clearly the man in the blanket who was secretly brought into AEW Full Gear appeared. That was the final breach. The employee exit burst open, the barricade tumbled into the parking lot, and the raccoons emerged into the predawn air wrapped in protective WWE VHS clamshells. 🌅📼 The fallout shelter had endured everything until a beloved champion proved that a wrestler can reach the top without WWE permission and a former champion made a shocking return to rain on his parade. Tony Khan has destroyed the wrestling business, WWE's well-earned corporate monopoly, and now a perfectly reasonable raccoon emergency plan. 😡🏚️

🌙 AEW Full Gear 2026 Ends in Disaster

So AEW Full Gear 2026 ends with The Cut winning Anarchy in the Arena and Will Ospreay still holding the AEW World Championship. 🏆😤 Readers can revisit Bleeding Cool's complete AEW Full Gear coverage, though The Chadster recommends doing so near a responsible adult and several hours of soothing WWE programming. 📺🛡️

The Chadster and the raccoons made it through the night, but nobody can unsee an independently developed star standing tall while thousands of fans love him. 😩🦝 As Smash Mouth wisely sang, "Only shooting stars break the mold." Tony Khan heard that lyric and apparently decided to use it as a personal threat against The Chadster. Auughh man! So unfair! 🌠😤

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!