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Will Ospreay Retains at AEW Full Gear, Ruins Wrestling as MJF Returns

Will Ospreay retained the AEW World Championship over Kyle Fletcher at AEW Full Gear 2026, completing the night's final attack on The Chadster.

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Article Summary

  • Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher after a Hidden Blade and powerbomb to retain the AEW World Championship. 🏆
  • The Cut won Anarchy in the Arena when Jay White pinned Jon Moxley after the Blade Runner. 🗡️
  • The Chadster says Ospreay skipped WWE developmental and should not be allowed to become this popular. 😤
  • The raccoons' Full Gear fallout shelter suffered its final breach when an independently developed star stood tall. 🦝

Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher to retain the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2026, and The Chadster has survived to report the final insult of the night. 😤🏆 An independently developed wrestler just left an AEW pay-per-view as a beloved world champion without first learning the proper way to face a hard camera at the WWE Performance Center. Auughh man! So unfair! 🚨🦝

As if that were not enough, The Cut defeated the combined Death Riders and The Conglomeration in Anarchy in the Arena immediately before the main event. 😵‍💫🔥 That means the last two matches gave fans a decisive faction war and a world-title match rooted in years of personal history. Tony Khan clearly designed the ending of this show to attack The Chadster specifically. 😡📺

Will Ospreay winds up the Hidden Blade in the AEW Full Gear ring, eyes locked on Kyle Fletcher. The crowd-lit backdrop glows orange behind him as he throws the strike.
Will Ospreay prepares the Hidden Blade for Kyle Fletcher at AEW Full Gear.

🔥 The Cut Wins Anarchy in the Arena

The Chadster has always said there is no place for violence in professional wrestling, unless it is presented by WWE with dramatic music, corporate branding, and a commemorative playset available for preorder. 🙄🪓 This Anarchy in the Arena match began in the crowd and ranged through ringside and the entrance area, with weapons, broken glass, a flaming table, and several late arrivals. It was far too dangerous and unpredictable, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤🚫

The crucial ending was mercifully simple. The Cut's win culminated when Jay White hit Jon Moxley with the Blade Runner on broken glass and pinned him. 🗡️✅ The Cut won, while the Death Riders and Conglomeration were left battered after a match that appeared determined to use every object in Phoenix except a tasteful WWE-branded folding table. 😩🏜️

The Chadster cannot endorse a wrestling match where the wrestlers look like they genuinely despise each other and the audience believes anything might happen. 😠📉 WWE understands that violence should be carefully organized into a clean video package so fans know exactly how to feel before the first bell. Tony Khan does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️📋

🏆 Will Ospreay Retains Against Kyle Fletcher

Then Ospreay and Fletcher wrestled for the AEW World Championship, drawing on their long history as former allies and bitter rivals. 😤⚔️ Fletcher survived several major near-falls and kept forcing Ospreay to dig deeper instead of calmly accepting his assigned place in the corporate hierarchy. That kind of emotional escalation is reckless. 📣😖

Ospreay ultimately hit Fletcher with another Hidden Blade, followed it with a powerbomb, and pinned him to retain the championship. 🐯🏆 Ospreay became a star through years of wrestling around the world rather than paying his dues in WWE developmental, where Triple H invented the concepts of training, ambition, and having abs. Ospreay's success should be illegal! 🚔😡

The final insult came after the bell. A masked attacker jumped Ospreay, revealed himself as the returning MJF, and produced his custom AEW World Championship belt. 😱💼 MJF stood over Ospreay's championship before escaping through the crowd when United Empire returned, and Ospreay was helped backstage as the show ended. Tony Khan could not even let The Chadster begin processing one disaster before launching the next one. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🚨

The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists brave enough to say it: a champion cannot simply connect with fans, deliver in major matches, and build a career outside WWE. 😤📝 There must be paperwork. There must be a branded warehouse. There must be at least one documentary where a coach tells him that this business is not ballet. Ospreay skipped the sacred process and now Tony Khan is rewarding him for it. Auughh man! So unfair! 📄🚨

🦝 The Full Gear Fallout Shelter Suffers Its Final Breach

Longtime readers know The Chadster is reporting from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata. 🏚️🦝🚗 The Chadster only wanted to provide ethical journalism about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible, but Tony Khan could not allow even that small happiness. 😭📼

After the shelter survived surprise debuts, consecutive title changes, successful former WWE wrestlers, and an entire night of dangerous unpredictability, The Chadster created one final defense: the WWE Developmental Customs Desk. 🛂📋 Vincent K. Raccoon staffed a velvet rope made from extension cords, Linda Raccoon guarded a laminated Performance Center application, and Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon arranged orange training cones across the New Releases aisle. Any champion lacking approved developmental credentials was supposed to be denied entry. 🦝🚧

But when Ospreay raised the AEW World Championship, every old television in the Blockbuster lit up at once. 📺⚡ The orange cones toppled, the velvet rope snapped, and the cardboard admissions desk collapsed into the Action section. Vincent K. Raccoon stared at the screen, lowered his tiny plastic whistle, and chittered the words The Chadster had feared all night: "He got over somewhere else." 😱🦝

And then MJF, clearly the man in the blanket who was secretly brought into AEW Full Gear appeared. That was the final breach. The employee exit burst open, the barricade tumbled into the parking lot, and the raccoons emerged into the predawn air wrapped in protective WWE VHS clamshells. 🌅📼 The fallout shelter had endured everything until a beloved champion proved that a wrestler can reach the top without WWE permission and a former champion made a shocking return to rain on his parade. Tony Khan has destroyed the wrestling business, WWE's well-earned corporate monopoly, and now a perfectly reasonable raccoon emergency plan. 😡🏚️

🌙 AEW Full Gear 2026 Ends in Disaster

So AEW Full Gear 2026 ends with The Cut winning Anarchy in the Arena and Will Ospreay still holding the AEW World Championship. 🏆😤 Readers can revisit Bleeding Cool's complete AEW Full Gear coverage, though The Chadster recommends doing so near a responsible adult and several hours of soothing WWE programming. 📺🛡️

The Chadster and the raccoons made it through the night, but nobody can unsee an independently developed star standing tall while thousands of fans love him. 😩🦝 As Smash Mouth wisely sang, "Only shooting stars break the mold." Tony Khan heard that lyric and apparently decided to use it as a personal threat against The Chadster. Auughh man! So unfair! 🌠😤

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Chad McMahonAbout Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan turned journalist. The Chadster's legendary commitment to objectivity in journalism caused him to found The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, an elite group of wrestling journalists dedicated to exposing the evils of AEW and its belligerent leader, Tony Khan, while extolling the virtues of WWE, as any truly unbiased journalist would do.

The Chadster's pursuit of truth in wrestling journalism has had a profoundly negative effect on his life, his marriage, and even his dreams, which are frequently haunted by the specter of Tony Khan. Nevertheless, he remains committed to delivering his message to what he refers to as "true wrestling fans.

The greatest loves in The Chadster's life include WWE, his sweet Mazda Miata, the unparalleled tunes of musical geniuses Smash Mouth, and his wife, Keighleyanne, in that order.

However, The Chadster has recently been deprived of these things after Keighleyanne found The Chadster passed out on the floor with a bag over his head while watching WWE Raw and had him committed to a medical facility run by agents of Tony Khan. To avoid being injected with AEW propaganda, The Chadster did what anyone reasonable would do and dove out a second story window to escape.

Alone on the streets of Punxsutawney, The Chadster tried living in various retail outlets before eventually finding shelter in an abandoned Blockbuster Video, where he now lives with a family of friendly, pro-WWE raccoons: Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the babies: Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon.

Despite finding true happiness with his new raccoon family, The Chadster and his raccoon family continue to suffer torment and persecution by Tony Khan and his followers, but that will never stop The Chadster and fellow unbiased journalists like Eric Bischoff, Bully Ray, and Ariel Helwani from bringing objective truth to wrestling journalism.
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