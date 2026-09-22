Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent: Erika Christensen & Kevin Daniels Signal Season 5 Start

ABC's Will Trent stars Erika Christensen and Kevin Daniels took to social media to announce that production on the fifth season was underway.

Article Summary Will Trent stars Erika Christensen and Kevin Daniels confirmed on social media that Season 5 production is now underway.

The ABC drama is set to return in 2027, with the Season 5 announcement offering fans their biggest Will Trent update yet.

Karin Slaughter says Will Trent Season 5 scripts are in and calls the new season another terrific run for the ABC series.

Slaughter also explains why the Will Trent TV adaptation does not affect her writing and how different it is from the books.

Earlier this month, some big casting news regarding the upcoming fifth season of ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen, and Karine Rosenthal's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent went live, with HBO Max's The Pitt star Alexandra Metz joining the cast as Birdie Palmer, the newly appointed Deputy Director of the GBI. But with all due respect to Metz, Erika Christensen (Angie) and Kevin Daniels (Ben) are taking the title for best update of the month. With the hit series set to return in 2027, Christensen and Daniels announced via social media that production on Season 5 was officially underway.

Here's a look at the announcement teaser that went out earlier today, followed by some insights on the series from bestselling author and executive producer, Karin Slaughter:

Checking in with the Women in Entertainment podcast (which you can check out below), Slaughter had some very kind words about how things are looking with Season 5. "I'm super happy with it, and as we're going into the fifth season, everybody's coming back to Atlanta now to start filming it. The first scripts have come in, and I think it's just going to be another terrific series." While the entire conversation is worth checking out, we've got two highlights that we wanted to pass along. First, Slaughter explains why the ABC series doesn't impact her writing. Following that, the author shares an early note she had for Heldens that made it clear how different the literary and live-action series universes would be.

Slaughter on Why "Will Trent" Doesn't Impact Her Writing: "That's one of the things that's great about the show being so different from the books. I mean, it's ABC, so the tone is much lighter. They couldn't have Angie [Erika Christensen] be a heroin addict with scabs — light spoiler alert there — but when I was writing the second book that comes after Pieces of Her, Girl Forgotten, Toni Collette did such an amazing job on Pieces of Her on Netflix that she really defined the character, and I found myself sort of competing with Toni's version of Laura and my book version of Laura, and I was just like, 'You know what? She can't be a big character in this book.' I'm just going to have to put her in the background because I don't want to write what they wrote for the television; I want to stay true to the character I wrote. So, with Will, I don't have that issue at all because he looks so different, and the cases are so different, and the tone is so different. So, in a lot of ways it's a gift."

Slaughter Shares an Early Note She Had & Liz Heldens' Response: "One of the comments I had when Liz Heldens gave me the script, the first pilot for Will Trent, was, 'He talks too much.' And she was so nice, she said, 'Karin, it's television. They have to talk.' I mean, it's just such a different format, so I think if you let someone take inspiration from your work, you should let them be artists and let them do what they're going to do, and if you have a problem with it, shut up. That's my take on it. And it's probably easy for me to say because I've been so happy about the adaptations, but still, don't whine."

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Kevin Daniels as Det. Franklin Wilks, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Alexandra Metz has joined the cast in the series-regular role of Birdie Palmer. Metz's Birdie is the newly appointed Deputy Director of the GBI, confident, ambitious, and razor-sharp, but deeply guarded by a life-altering event from her past. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

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