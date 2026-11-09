Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Star Ramón Rodríguez Set to EP New ABC Crime Drama Series

Government Cheese co-creator Aeysha Carr and Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez are teaming up for a new crime drama procedural from ABC.

Article Summary Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez is executive producing a new ABC crime drama from Government Cheese co-creator Aeysha Carr.

The untitled Oakland-set procedural follows a four-time widow funding a high-tech forensic lab to solve brutal murders.

Rodríguez exec produces via Altura Productions, with Stephanie Dietz, Oly Obst, and 20th Television backing the series.

The ABC project raises fresh questions about Will Trent season 6 and whether Rodríguez could stay on both shows.

ABC is in active development on a new police procedural set in Oakland, CA, with Government Cheese co-creator Aeysha Carr and Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez. Written and executive produced by Carr, the untitled drama is about an ultra-wealthy, four-time widow who decides to fund a state-of-the-art forensic science facility to help Oakland police solve their most brutal murders. No title is known, and there are no hints about the cast, when a pilot would move forward, or anything else. Rodríguez will executive produce through his Altura Productions under his first-look deal with 20th Television, along with 3 Arts' Oly Obst. Altura's Stephanie Dietz serves as co-executive producer. 20th Television is the studio.

ABC Has All the Crime Shows

Carr has worked on such shows as Uncoupled, Woke, Brooklyn 99, The Carmichael Show, and Everybody Hates Chris. She is writing the Planes, Trains, and Automobiles remake starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart, as well as a musical feature film for Amazon MGM Studios. Rodríguez stars on the ABC crime show Will Trent, which has run for four seasons and is set to premiere a fifth season in January. Other crime shows currently airing on ABC include 911, 911: Nashville, High Potential, The Rookie, and R.J. Decker. Of the network's nine primetime original shows, six are crime-related.

This will make seven if nothing else is canceled. Could this mean Will Trent might end after the fifth season? Will this new show be a new starring vehicle for Rodríguez, or will he remain behind the camera and ABC give Will Trent another run after the next one? Time will tell on that one, but with Carr involved, you know that ABC is going to want to give this every opportunity to get on the air, and if that involves canceling Will Trent, it would not surprise me, even though it would be unwise.

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